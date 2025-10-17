Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports

Photo via Facebook/ AOT Official

Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok is ranked 12th in the world’s 50 most connected airports in 2025, according to the Official Airline Guide (OAG).

Airports of Thailand (AOT) announced the news following the release of OAG Megahubs 2025. Suvarnabhumi Airport is placed 12th in the Global Airport Megahubs category and fifth in the Asia-Pacific region in the Top International by Region group.

Meanwhile, Don Mueang International Airport earned 22nd place in the Low-Cost Carrier Airport Megahubs ranking.

The OAG rankings are based on the number of flight seats scheduled between September 2024 and August 2025, analysing the busiest travel days to determine each airport’s connectivity. The results highlight the strength and density of flight connections across major hubs worldwide.

AOT said the ranking reflects Suvarnabhumi’s strong global flight network and operational capabilities. Its infrastructure, passenger handling capacity, and management efficiency have boosted confidence among airlines and travellers, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a growing aviation hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

Suvarnbahumi Airport ranking
Photo by enviromantic via Canva

In a related report in March, readers of DestinAsia voted Suvarnabhumi Airport as the second-best airport in 2025, citing quality of service, safety, and overall satisfaction.

Another ranking in April placed Suvarnabhumi Airport 39th in the top 40 of the world’s best airports for 2025 by Skytrax, making it the third most improved airport. This is a significant rise from last year, when the airport was 58th. Don Mueang Airport was also ranked eighth among low-cost airports.

Related Articles
Airport in Thailand in world's ranking
Photo by Chait Goli via Canva

In July, Suvarnabhumi Airport was named the world’s No. 1 airport for airline service, hosting 113 carriers and surpassing major hubs such as Paris, Dubai, and Singapore. The Transport Ministry hailed the achievement as a proud moment for Thailand’s aviation industry.

To build on this success, the Thai government plans major upgrades, including expanding terminals and completing a fourth runway. Airports of Thailand aims to boost Suvarnabhumi’s global ranking from 39th to within the top 20 over the next five years.

Bangkok airport
Photo by Borirak via Canva

