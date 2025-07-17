Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket

Foreign residents in the Rawai sub-district of Phuket rescued a Siberian Husky yesterday, July 16, after it was allegedly buried alive by its foreign owner. The dog and its parents are now under the care of a non-profit organisation.

A foreign woman contacted the administrator of the Facebook page ขยะมรสุม MONSOONGARBAGE THAILAND to report the incident. She explained that she lived in a villa on Soi Suksan in Rawai and had been hearing the constant screams of her neighbour’s Siberian Huskies.

On the day of the incident, the howling intensified, prompting her to look over the fence, where she witnessed the foreign man burying one of his three Siberian Huskies alive.

She said she called the police, but officers allegedly refused to attend the scene. Eventually, the woman and other concerned foreigners forced entry onto the property to rescue the dog.

The rescued animal was found to be weak and in poor health, similar to the other two dogs on the premises. It was later confirmed that the rescued puppy was the offspring of the other two Siberian Huskies.

The administrator of the Facebook page reported the matter to Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee and the Soi Dog Foundation. Officials responded promptly and removed all three dogs, taking them to a shelter for care.

According to a report on the Phuket Info Centre Facebook page, the foreign dog owner claimed the buried Husky was ill. However, he failed to explain why he attempted to bury the dog alive.

The Soi Dog Foundation stated that it would care for the dogs until they recovered and could be rehomed. It also announced its intention to take legal action against the owner. The case is currently under the supervision of Chalong Police Station.

This is not the first time Siberian Huskies have been subjected to abuse in Thailand. In a similar case last year, a pregnant Husky was scalded with boiling water by its owner in a fit of anger after it stole some snacks. The dog was later rescued and placed in a loving home.

In another incident, a Husky was brutally killed in Songkhla province by a neighbour who accused it of killing chickens without evidence. The man was sentenced to two months in prison for the act.