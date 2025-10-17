Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share

Thailand’s Revenue Department has reminded all earners, including influencers and online sellers, that income from any source must be declared and taxed.

The statement comes amid rising scrutiny of high-profile online earners, especially after singer Ratchanok “Janey” Suwannaket made headlines for reportedly raking in hundreds of millions of baht through record-breaking livestream sales.

Deputy director-general Panuvat Luangvilai clarified that the department is not targeting specific professions, but simply enforcing fair tax practices across the board.

“All individuals earning income, regardless of the source, must file and pay tax accordingly.”

This includes income from product sales, livestream commissions, or promotional activities, whether paid daily, hourly, or by percentage. Influencers and online sellers are expected to calculate total income, deduct actual expenses or a flat 60% allowance, and pay personal income tax, which ranges from 5% to 35%, depending on the income bracket.

If annual sales exceed 1.8 million baht, sellers must also register for value-added tax (VAT). In cases where the business is operated under a legal entity, corporate income tax applies based on net income after deductions.

“For example, if someone earns 20 million baht a day from online sales, that income must be declared. It must be clarified whether the income is from actual product sales or just promotional work.”

The department is aware of instances where livestreamers inflate their sales figures for credibility. Officials are now verifying whether reported earnings reflect real sales or manufactured publicity stunts.

To ensure transparency, the department has partnered with platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Grab, and Line Man, all of which are now required to report fee-based income, allowing officials to cross-reference seller data.

To strengthen enforcement, the Revenue Department launched the RD10X Project, which trains local officers to shift from traditional paper-based methods to digital tax compliance, especially for online businesses and influencers, reported Bangkok Post.

In parallel, the department is developing AI systems to track online trading behaviour, monitor sales volumes, and assess whether tax filings reflect actual earnings.