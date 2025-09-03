E-motorcycle company accused of dodging responsibility after battery blast

A Thai policewoman accused an e-motorcycle company of denying responsibility after a vehicle’s battery explosion caused damage amounting to about 10 million baht to her and her neighbour’s property.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Manchupa Subwilawan brought the case to renowned lawyer Porramate “Kaew” Chaiphatcharakunpong, fearing that she and her husband’s plea for justice would go unnoticed. She stated that the electric motorcycle company refused to speak with her, while police have yet to provide any updates.

Manchupa explained that the explosion occurred at around 11am on June 18. She awoke to the smell of smoke and repeated doorbell rings from a neighbour. She asked her husband to investigate, and he was shocked to find flames erupting from an e-motorcycle nearby.

Her husband attempted to fetch equipment from the back of the house to extinguish the fire, but thick smoke blocked his path. Suddenly, the motorcycle exploded, and the blast left him with serious injuries.

The couple then decided to abandon their belongings and fled. They escaped through the back door, climbing over a wall to escape.

The explosion and subsequent fire destroyed much of their home’s structure, furniture, a car, electrical appliances, and valuable plants. Two pet cats were also killed. The flames spread to six neighbouring houses, pushing the total losses to about 10 million baht.

Manchupa and her husband were forced to stay in a hotel for almost two months while their home was repaired. Initially, the e-motorcycle company promised to cover all costs, including house repairs, compensation for neighbours, and hotel expenses, as the incident was caused by a faulty e-motorcycle battery.

However, the company first offered the couple only 50,000 baht and urged them not to reveal the company’s name when discussing the incident. In return, it promised to cover all damages.

Later, the company stopped contacting Manchupa directly and communicated only with the police. Its representative reportedly told police that the firm would compensate just 100,000 baht out of the 10 million baht in damages.

Seeking to avoid further complications, Manchupa requested 2 million baht from the company to repair her neighbours’ houses, but the company refused.

Lawyer Kaew pledged to pursue the case and negotiate fair compensation with the company. He added that if the firm continued to deny accountability, he would take the case to court and report its unsafe products to the relevant government agencies.

The name of the e-motorcycle brand has not yet been disclosed to the public, and the company has not released a statement.