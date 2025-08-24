Cambodia and Thailand collaborate on border landmine clearance

Effort seeks to ease long-standing disputes and protect border communities

Picture courtesy of พรรคเพื่อไทย Facebook

Cambodia has agreed to cooperate with Thailand on landmine clearance along their shared border, following diplomatic pressure from the Thai government, according to Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Russ Jalichandra.

Russ informed the media about the government’s response and updated the international community on the situation. He highlighted protests from the government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the military regarding Cambodia’s use of anti-personnel landmines, which infringe on Thai sovereignty and breach the Ottawa Treaty, ceasefire agreements, and international humanitarian law.

The Foreign Ministry has conducted two field visits with diplomats to gather evidence of Cambodia’s actions, emphasising that these violations extend beyond mere military or security concerns, posing a wider humanitarian risk that needs cooperative resolution.

Russ stated that recent reports indicate Cambodia has shown a willingness to cooperate by agreeing to joint surveys and prioritising the urgent clearance of anti-personnel mines along the border, though it continues to deny planting new mines.

Regarding the proposals for an Interim Observer Team (IOT) and an ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), Thailand is open to both initiatives. Russ stressed the need to differentiate between them.

The IOT, comprising military attachés from ASEAN member states already stationed in Thailand and Cambodia, could be deployed rapidly for observation missions. Conversely, the AOT would require observers and military personnel from member states’ capitals, necessitating several legal and procedural steps under Thai law, which could delay on-site observation.

Picture courtesy of พรรคเพื่อไทย Facebook

Landmine clearance

Thailand supports both concepts in principle, but detailed discussions are needed to define the format and scope of joint operations. Russ emphasised the need for a mechanism capable of rapid and effective responses to agreed ceasefire duties, with the IOT potentially adaptable if required.

Any changes to the IOT, a bilateral agreement between Thailand and Cambodia with Malaysia as a witness, should be discussed within the General Border Committee (GBC) and approved by meetings of both countries.

Meanwhile, the Second Army Region reported that Cambodian soldiers illegally crossed into Thai territory in Surin province and planted a PMN-2 anti-personnel landmine, violating international agreements and the bilateral ceasefire.

Yesterday, August 23, the Second Army Region posted on Facebook that a Thai patrol observed two to three Cambodian soldiers, wearing Future Assault Shell Technology (FAST) helmets, prepared to ambush Thai troops on the western side of Hill 350 in tambon Bakdai, Phanom Dong Rak district, around 4pm on August 22.

The soldiers, believed to be part of the Bodyguard Headquarters of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, were approximately 100 metres inside Thai territory, west of the operational boundary line.

Thai troops later found a PMN-2 landmine at the location where the Cambodian soldiers had been seen. A mine detector was employed to sweep the area, which was then marked for clearance by an explosive ordnance disposal team.

The Thai army confirmed that Cambodian forces continue to deploy anti-personnel mines within Thailand’s territory, violating the ceasefire agreement and the Ottawa Treaty banning landmines.

Thai soldiers are on high alert and closely monitoring the situation. Since mid-July, 13 Thai soldiers have been injured by Cambodian landmines in border areas, with five losing a leg, reported Bangkok Post.

May be an image of ‎11 people and ‎text that says &quot;‎กระกรวงการต่างประเทศ กรต่างประเทศ กระทรวงการ mH N nehergtes menga Pdnetigtng กระกรวงการด่างประเทศ a נוחה‎&quot;‎‎

Cambodia and Thailand collaborate on border landmine clearance

