Man killed by exploding e-cigarette in shocking first for Thailand

Autopsy confirms internal injuries from battery shrapnel blast

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Nong Bua Lamphu City Police Facebook

A man in Thailand died in Northeast Thailand after his e-cigarette exploded while he was fishing, marking the country’s first confirmed fatality linked to a vape device.

The 47 year old man was found lifeless near a spillway in Ban Kut Chim, Mueang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province on October 18, after going fishing. At first, police suspected foul play. However, autopsy results revealed a far more shocking cause of death: an e-cigarette battery explosion.

According to Nong Bua Lamphu City Police, forensic officers discovered severe wounds to the victim’s mouth, face, chest, and left hand. Soot marks from burns were visible in his mouth and on his hand. The most severe injury was to his left hand, where torn flesh and embedded metal fragments were consistent with a device explosion.

The forensic report confirmed that three shards of metal lodged in his chest were parts of an exploded e-cigarette. The battery had detonated with such force that the shrapnel pierced his lungs and heart, causing fatal internal damage.

“There were no bullet wounds, only shrapnel from the e-cigarette. The lungs and heart were destroyed.”

The autopsy concluded that the victim died instantly from the blast, marking Thailand’s first confirmed fatality from an exploding vape.

Drama Addict, a popular Thai Facebook page, posted today, October 22:

“This is not a hoax. The evidence doesn’t lie. The autopsy and metal fragments prove it. This e-cigarette killed him.”

Although similar incidents have been reported overseas, this is the first confirmed case in Thailand. The device involved is believed to have used a substandard or possibly modified battery, a common cause in previous global incidents involving Chinese-made e-cigarettes, reported Channel 7 News.

Police have issued a strong warning to the public:

“This tragedy should serve as a wake-up call. E-cigarette batteries are small but deadly. They can explode without warning.”

Nong Bua Lamphu City Police expressed condolences to the victim’s family and urged users to quit e-cigarettes.

“Don’t gamble with your life over a puff of vapour. Life is precious. Quit now for yourself and your loved ones.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
