Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory

Army warns ceasefire violation heightens border tension near Hill 350

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 1, 2025
67 1 minute read
Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of ทีมโฆษกกองทัพบก Facebook

Today, September 1, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) has reported that Cambodian soldiers allegedly planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) inside Thai territory near Hill 350, close to the Ta Kwai Castle area, heightening border tensions.

According to a report from the Second Army Region, yesterday, August 31, at around 11.50am, the 1st Light Weapons Company of the 27th Infantry Battalion discovered explosives set with mortar shells and tripwires in the western sector of Ta Kwai Castle, about 1.7 kilometres from Hill 350 in Bak Dai Subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin province. The area is near barbed wire defensive lines maintained by Thai forces.

Officials noted that the Cambodian tactics mirrored a previous August 22 incident, when Thai forces found Cambodian soldiers lying in ambush and monitoring Thai positions near Hill 350. Subsequent inspections uncovered three PMN-2 mines, two mortar shells, and numerous caltrops, suggesting the devices were intended for IED attacks targeting Thai troops.

Brigadier General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the RTA, condemned the actions as a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement. He stated that the use of IEDs against Thai soldiers in national territory represents a deliberate provocation and a threat to human life.

Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of ทีมโฆษกกองทัพบก Facebook

“These actions contradict Cambodia’s claims to the international community of being peaceful and committed to the ceasefire.”

May be an image of tree and text that says &quot;ตรวจพบเมือ ตรวจพบเบื่อ23.ค.68 23 ส.ค.68&quot;

The RTA spokesperson further noted that ongoing Cambodian tactics pose a continued risk. In response, General Phana Klawplodtuk, Commander-in-Chief of the RTA, has instructed all personnel under the Second Army Region to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, and deploy bomb disposal units to inspect high-risk areas to ensure safety during all operations, reported Thairath.

Related Articles

In similar news, a Thai soldier lost his right foot after triggering an anti-personnel landmine near Hill 350, close to the Ta Kwai temple ruins along the Cambodian border in Surin province, on August 27.

This marks the sixth landmine-related injury among Thai soldiers since the border conflict reignited in July.

Latest Thailand News
16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old Thai boy punches abbot after row over fishing in temple

1 hour ago
2 boat crew rescue women from suicide attempt in Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 boat crew rescue women from suicide attempt in Chao Phraya River

2 hours ago
Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodian soldiers accused of planting explosives in Thai territory

2 hours ago
National park officers seize sacred stones in Prachuap Khiri Khan | Thaiger Crime News

National park officers seize sacred stones in Prachuap Khiri Khan

2 hours ago
Thai girl hides secret pregnancy with false baby discovery claim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai girl hides secret pregnancy with false baby discovery claim

3 hours ago
Phuket landlord finds rental room trashed by tenant | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landlord finds rental room trashed by tenant

3 hours ago
Thai Navy intercepts suspicious foreign vessel off Phuket coast | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai Navy intercepts suspicious foreign vessel off Phuket coast

3 hours ago
Man dies in fall from bangkok tollway after tyre blowout | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man dies in fall from bangkok tollway after tyre blowout

5 hours ago
Police seek French tourist after Patong hotel altercation with Australian | Thaiger Phuket News

Police seek French tourist after Patong hotel altercation with Australian

5 hours ago
Multiple bombings and tyre fires hit southern provinces overnight | Thaiger South Thailand News

Multiple bombings and tyre fires hit southern provinces overnight

5 hours ago
Crash victim turns suspect as hospital uncovers 458 Yaba pills during treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Crash victim turns suspect as hospital uncovers 458 Yaba pills during treatment

5 hours ago
Lottery seekers flock to Prachin Buri for lucky numbers ritual | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery seekers flock to Prachin Buri for lucky numbers ritual

6 hours ago
Bangkok mall sacks transwoman staff for abusing Muslim woman on train | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok mall sacks transwoman staff for abusing Muslim woman on train

6 hours ago
Mysterious man leaps onto car bonnet in Khon Kaen | Thaiger Thailand News

Mysterious man leaps onto car bonnet in Khon Kaen

6 hours ago
Police arrest 20 year old for motorcycle theft in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Police arrest 20 year old for motorcycle theft in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Malaysian man caught smuggling weapons into Thailand for 70,000 baht | Thaiger South Thailand News

Malaysian man caught smuggling weapons into Thailand for 70,000 baht

7 hours ago
Police find woman&#8217;s decomposed body in Uthai Thani townhouse | Thaiger Thailand News

Police find woman’s decomposed body in Uthai Thani townhouse

7 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 38 Thai provinces today | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast for 38 Thai provinces today

7 hours ago
Police arrest legendary gambling den owner in Ayutthaya raid | Thaiger Crime News

Police arrest legendary gambling den owner in Ayutthaya raid

1 day ago
Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya restaurant raided for illegal kratom drink sales

1 day ago
Motorcyclist survives 3 metres overpass fall in Pattaya accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Motorcyclist survives 3 metres overpass fall in Pattaya accident

1 day ago
Thai navy seizes 8,000 litres of smuggled diesel oil | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai navy seizes 8,000 litres of smuggled diesel oil

1 day ago
Man injured in Phatthalung temple shooting during funeral | Thaiger Crime News

Man injured in Phatthalung temple shooting during funeral

1 day ago
Khon Kaen motorcycle crash leads to methamphetamine discovery | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen motorcycle crash leads to methamphetamine discovery

1 day ago
Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police raid convenience store selling illegal vapes, seize 600 items

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, September 1, 2025
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x