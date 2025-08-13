Thai tourist loses life after slipping while taking selfie at Chon Buri waterfall

A Thai tourist lost his life while taking a selfie at a waterfall in Chon Buri yesterday, August 12, after slipping on rocks.

Rescuers from the Pure Yiang Tai Siracha Foundation were alerted to the accident at 2.36pm on Mother’s Day, August 12. They took some time to reach the scene on the fourth tier of the Chan Ta Then Waterfall in the Bang Phra sub-district, Si Racha district, Chon Buri.

The distance from the first to the fourth tier of the waterfall was about 1.5 kilometres, but the route was steep and littered with slippery rocks. The rescue team had to be cautious while carrying medical equipment to transport the victim from the site.

Rescuers told Channel 7 that the victim, later identified as 55 year old Daechathorn Thiantubtim, was already deceased when they arrived. He had fallen from the fourth tier of the waterfall, fatally striking his head on a rock.

Daechathorn was found lying face down in the water with severe facial injuries and a broken right leg. His mobile phone, attached to a selfie stick, was found nearby.

Rescuers reportedly spent about two hours transporting the body from the waterfall before taking it to Laem Chabang Hospital for an autopsy.

Another Thai tourist, Setthapong, told Channel 7 that he had met Daechathorn while heading towards the top tier of the waterfall. Daechathorn had advised him not to continue, saying there was nothing interesting at the top.

Setthapong said he decided to proceed anyway and later saw Daechathorn taking a selfie at the spot where the incident occurred. On his way back down, he noticed the area was unusually quiet, then spotted Daechathorn’s backpack before seeing his body below the cliff.

A similar incident occurred in May at Tiger Kingdom in Phuket, when an Indian tourist was attacked by a tiger while attempting to take a selfie with it. Fortunately, he only sustained minor injuries.