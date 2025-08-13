Wednesday season 2 on Netflix: Jenna Ortega, Lady Gaga, and new gothic thrills

If you’ve been counting down the days to return to Nevermore Academy, the wait is finally over. Wednesday season 2 has officially landed on Netflix, premiering on August 6, just shy of three years after the debut season became a global hit. Starring Jenna Ortega in her iconic gothic role and featuring the much-anticipated arrival of Lady Gaga in a mysterious new part, this latest chapter of Wednesday simply can’t be missed.

The gothic teen mystery is already dominating streaming charts globally, including in Thailand, where it’s sitting firmly at no.1 on Netflix’s Top 10. With a darker tone, a split release strategy, and some major new cast additions, here’s what you need to know about Wednesday season 2.

Netflix has opted for a two-part release for this new season:

Part 1 (episodes 1 to 4) dropped on August 6.

(episodes 1 to 4) dropped on August 6. Part 2 (episodes 5 to 8) will arrive on September 3.

This staggered schedule mirrors other hit series, allowing fan theories and social media buzz to build between releases. Season 2 leans further into horror and suspense, toning down the romance-heavy arcs of season 1 to stay truer to Wednesday Addams’ character, something Thai critics have praised.

Shattering records

Within its first week, Wednesday season 2 racked up 50 million views, matching season 1’s record-breaking launch. In Thailand, the show reclaimed the no.1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10, proving its staying power in Southeast Asia.

Thai outlets such as Harper’s Bazaar Thailand, Vogue Thailand, and Sanook have enthusiastically covered the show’s return, from red-carpet promotions to celebrity reactions. Globally, Wednesday remains Netflix’s most-viewed English-language series, amassing over 252 million views in its first 91 days.

Familiar faces

Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams, and now serves as an executive producer, giving her more creative input over the storyline and tone. Joining the cast are:

Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, the new principal.

as Barry Dort, the new principal. Billie Piper in a secretive role yet to be revealed.

Notably, Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe) is absent this season, signalling a narrative shift away from previous romantic subplots.

One of the most anticipated guest stars is Lady Gaga, appearing in Part 2 and joining the Nevermore faculty as Rosaline Rotwood, a mysterious new teacher. She also recorded a new track, Dead Dance, exclusively for the show.

The Gaga–Wednesday connection first went viral when her song Bloody Mary soundtracked Wednesday’s TikTok dance craze. Jenna Ortega has described working with Gaga as “amazing” and praised her warmth and creativity, a sentiment echoed by Thai fans, who’ve flooded social media with excitement.

Executive producer and director Tim Burton also returns for season 2, maintaining his signature gothic style and creative flourishes, including standout stop-motion sequences. So far, Thai reviewers have praised his attention to detail and the way season 2 deepens the eerie, atmospheric world of Nevermore.

The “Thing in Thailand” campaign

Netflix Thailand has embraced local culture in its promotions. The “Thing in Thailand” campaign saw the show’s iconic severed hand enjoying Thai experiences, from palm readings and traditional massages to learning classical Thai dance and wandering Khao San Road in elephant pants. The playful approach went viral across Thai social media platforms.

Critical reception and what’s next

Early reviews rate season 2 even higher than its predecessor, with critics noting sharper storytelling, stronger character arcs, and a welcome focus on horror. And given Thailand’s appetite for supernatural and gothic themes, it is likely that Wednesday will retain its top spot for a long while.

Even before the second half’s release, Netflix’s confidence in the series’ ongoing success is apparent, having confirmed a season 3. To some, this move seemed inevitable given the streaming platform’s approach of leaving no stone unturned in its advertising efforts across Thailand.

Are you watching for the scares, or its dark comedy aspect? Either way, Wednesday is as binge-worthy as ever, and Nevermore Academy is ready to welcome you back.