Thai soldier allegedly commits suicide after shooting 2 civilians in Surin

A Thai soldier in the Isaan province of Surin allegedly took his own life after shooting two civilians with an M16 rifle last night.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) reported this morning, August 15, that the gunfire broke out near Ban Khuean Kaeo Temple at around 12.45am. Ten shots were initially fired, followed by two more shots nine minutes later.

The shooting prompted military personnel to check on all soldiers and weapons. They discovered that Private Ratthapoom Thepsiri had disappeared from the premises, taking with him the M16 rifle and a significant amount of ammunition.

Military officers investigated the scene and found two injured men: 32 year old Anuwat Singcha and 35 year old Wutthana Naprakone. Anuwat was reported to be in serious condition after being shot in the lung.

Both victims are now reported to be in stable condition. Anuwat was admitted to Prasat Hospital, while Wutthana is being treated at Surin Hospital.

The military continued their search for Ratthapoom and later found him hiding in a forest about 150 metres from the incident. Officers attempted to persuade him to surrender, and his father was brought to the scene to help, but Ratthapoom remained unresponsive.

When troops approached him, they found that he had already died. Officers suspect that he took his own life shortly after the shooting.

Thai PBS reported that Ratthapoom’s family described him as a gentle person who may have suffered from depression stemming from his childhood.

Ratthapoom had served as a frontline soldier during the clash at Prasat Ta Kwai. Following the incident, he experienced stress, prompting the military to relocate him to another facility in the Kap Choeng district of Surin. On Mother’s Day, relatives called him, and he expressed a desire to return home.

The Commander of the 2nd Army Area, Boonsin Padklang, stated that the army had not yet determined the exact motive behind Ratthapoom’s actions but acknowledged that soldiers often experience stress during wartime.

Boonsin emphasised that relevant officials and medical professionals have been assigned to assess the mental health of personnel, particularly those in high-risk groups, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.