MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market

Phayao market budget and military allowances scrutinised as opposition debates 2026 bill

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner12 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, August 15, 2025
50 1 minute read
MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market | Thaiger
A vegetable market in Thailand | Photo via chirawan/Getty Images

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed concerns over the budget allocation by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, focusing on a 41 million baht investment for a central agricultural market in Phayao.

These concerns were raised during a special session of the House dedicated to the second reading of the 2026 fiscal budget bill, which totals 3.78 trillion baht. The session, led by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, was in its second day after review by the special budget scrutiny committee.

Discussion centred on Section 14 of the budget bill, which allocates 62 billion baht to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Nakhon Pathom MP Kittiphon Panphrommas from the People’s Party proposed reducing budget allocations for training and seminars, which amount to 56.27 million baht.

He argued that these initiatives have not shown measurable improvements in agricultural productivity or the value of farmers’ products.

Lamphun MP Witwisit Pansuanpluk, also from the People’s Party, questioned the decision to allocate 41 million baht to the Marketing Organisation for Farmers (Or Tor Kor) for the construction of a central market in Phayao, noting that this figure represents nearly half of the organisation’s total marketing budget.

MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market | News by Thaiger
Thai Parliament discussing charter amendment bill in 2021 | Photo via Pattaya Mail

The project forms part of a three-year financial commitment amounting to 168 million baht. However, a site visit on August 10 revealed that the location, which has been allocated 32 million baht this year, remains undeveloped.

Witwisit raised concerns that if the project is successful, it might lead to market monopolisation, disadvantaging farmers in nearby provinces. If unsuccessful, the site risks becoming an unused “ghost market.”

Related Articles

He questioned why Phayao received a higher investment budget than larger provinces in the north, given that Phayao’s agricultural exports to Laos are significantly lower than those of Chiang Rai and Nan.

Pathum Thani MP Chetawan Thuaprakhon also raised queries regarding the disproportionate allocation of funds for personal vehicle allowances for senior army officers compared to the budget for defence equipment for the Thai-Cambodian border.

Chetawan noted that for fiscal 2026, the Royal Thai Army has allocated 240.39 million baht for lump-sum payments in lieu of official vehicles for 694 senior officers, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market | Thaiger Thailand News

MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market

12 seconds ago
Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition

17 minutes ago
British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman

30 minutes ago
Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend&#8217;s video call after being rejected by ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend’s video call after being rejected by ex-wife

58 minutes ago
Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes

1 hour ago
Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students

2 hours ago
Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold

2 hours ago
Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims | Thaiger Crime News

Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims

2 hours ago
Heavy rains and floods predicted for 36 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rains and floods predicted for 36 Thai provinces

2 hours ago
Bitcoin prices hit new highs, Invro Mining helps fuel Thailand&#8217;s cloud mining revolution and earn BTC | Thaiger Business News

Bitcoin prices hit new highs, Invro Mining helps fuel Thailand’s cloud mining revolution and earn BTC

5 hours ago
Thai transwoman says nightclub guard assaulted her over mismatched ID photo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman says nightclub guard assaulted her over mismatched ID photo

18 hours ago
Rhythm of Thailand: TAT&#8217;s mission to discover Thai charms | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Rhythm of Thailand: TAT’s mission to discover Thai charms

19 hours ago
Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram

19 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms

20 hours ago
Elderly Thai woman&#8217;s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai woman’s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin

21 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners

22 hours ago
Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip

22 hours ago
Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge

23 hours ago
Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht

23 hours ago
Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy | Thaiger Crime News

Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy

23 hours ago
Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak | Thaiger Phuket News

Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak

1 day ago
GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia&#8217;s Ottawa Convention breaches | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia’s Ottawa Convention breaches

1 day ago
Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager

1 day ago
Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner12 seconds agoLast Updated: Friday, August 15, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x