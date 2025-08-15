MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed concerns over the budget allocation by the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, focusing on a 41 million baht investment for a central agricultural market in Phayao.

These concerns were raised during a special session of the House dedicated to the second reading of the 2026 fiscal budget bill, which totals 3.78 trillion baht. The session, led by House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, was in its second day after review by the special budget scrutiny committee.

Discussion centred on Section 14 of the budget bill, which allocates 62 billion baht to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Nakhon Pathom MP Kittiphon Panphrommas from the People’s Party proposed reducing budget allocations for training and seminars, which amount to 56.27 million baht.

He argued that these initiatives have not shown measurable improvements in agricultural productivity or the value of farmers’ products.

Lamphun MP Witwisit Pansuanpluk, also from the People’s Party, questioned the decision to allocate 41 million baht to the Marketing Organisation for Farmers (Or Tor Kor) for the construction of a central market in Phayao, noting that this figure represents nearly half of the organisation’s total marketing budget.

The project forms part of a three-year financial commitment amounting to 168 million baht. However, a site visit on August 10 revealed that the location, which has been allocated 32 million baht this year, remains undeveloped.

Witwisit raised concerns that if the project is successful, it might lead to market monopolisation, disadvantaging farmers in nearby provinces. If unsuccessful, the site risks becoming an unused “ghost market.”

He questioned why Phayao received a higher investment budget than larger provinces in the north, given that Phayao’s agricultural exports to Laos are significantly lower than those of Chiang Rai and Nan.

Pathum Thani MP Chetawan Thuaprakhon also raised queries regarding the disproportionate allocation of funds for personal vehicle allowances for senior army officers compared to the budget for defence equipment for the Thai-Cambodian border.

Chetawan noted that for fiscal 2026, the Royal Thai Army has allocated 240.39 million baht for lump-sum payments in lieu of official vehicles for 694 senior officers, as reported by Bangkok Post.