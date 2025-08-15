Thai man’s calm response to snack theft goes viral on TikTok

A Thai grocery store owner shared a video on TikTok showing her husband watching a Burmese thief stealing snacks from their store in the central province of Pathum Thani, delighting Thai netizens.

The store owner, Sumalee Wongintawang, posted the video of her husband on her TikTok account, @su.pananchita995, on Tuesday, August 12, with the caption…

“#GoodHusbandIsNewHusband #ThisIsMyHusbandLol”. The caption was intended to tease her husband for remaining unusually calm while the theft took place right in front of him.

In the video, the male store owner was seen watching the thief carry a bucket of snacks out of the store. He could be heard calmly shouting, “Hey, what’s wrong? What’s going on? What are you doing?”

The thief seemed fully aware that he had been noticed, but continued with the theft. At the end of the video, the store owner stepped outside to check the thief’s direction, but appeared uncertain about where he had gone.

Netizens commented under the video, describing Sumalee’s husband as hilarious, while others praised his calmness and kindness. Some noted that his cautious approach was sensible, as the thief might have been armed, and it was not worth risking his life over snacks. Comments included…

“This is really confusing. He took the snacks even though the owner was staring at him.”

“It’s good enough that your husband did not help the thief carry the snacks home.”

“You are too calm.”

“You should give him a bottle of water to go with the snacks.”

“Are they friends?”

“What the man did is right. He should not risk himself for the snacks.”

Sumalee later gave more details to Seing Mualchon news agency, saying that her husband eventually spotted the thief and chased after him. He revealed that the thief was a Burmese national who appeared to have a mental illness.

Her husband recovered the stolen snacks and returned them to the store. Sumalee added that they chose not to report the incident to the police, believing that the thief’s actions were influenced by his mental condition. She also stated that she would be willing to offer him food if he returned and asked for it.