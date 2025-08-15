Thai man’s calm response to snack theft goes viral on TikTok

Netizens praises him for his measured reaction and coolness

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 15, 2025
327 1 minute read
Thai man’s calm response to snack theft goes viral on TikTok | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @Su.pananchita995

A Thai grocery store owner shared a video on TikTok showing her husband watching a Burmese thief stealing snacks from their store in the central province of Pathum Thani, delighting Thai netizens.

The store owner, Sumalee Wongintawang, posted the video of her husband on her TikTok account, @su.pananchita995, on Tuesday, August 12, with the caption…

“#GoodHusbandIsNewHusband #ThisIsMyHusbandLol”. The caption was intended to tease her husband for remaining unusually calm while the theft took place right in front of him.

In the video, the male store owner was seen watching the thief carry a bucket of snacks out of the store. He could be heard calmly shouting, “Hey, what’s wrong? What’s going on? What are you doing?”

The thief seemed fully aware that he had been noticed, but continued with the theft. At the end of the video, the store owner stepped outside to check the thief’s direction, but appeared uncertain about where he had gone.

Grocery store owner's calm reaction against Burmese thief
Photo via TikTok/ @Su.pananchita995

Netizens commented under the video, describing Sumalee’s husband as hilarious, while others praised his calmness and kindness. Some noted that his cautious approach was sensible, as the thief might have been armed, and it was not worth risking his life over snacks. Comments included…

“This is really confusing. He took the snacks even though the owner was staring at him.”

Related Articles

“It’s good enough that your husband did not help the thief carry the snacks home.”

“You are too calm.”

“You should give him a bottle of water to go with the snacks.”

“Are they friends?”

“What the man did is right. He should not risk himself for the snacks.”

Couple drops charges against Burmese thief stealing snacks
Photo via TikTok/ @Su.pananchita995

Sumalee later gave more details to Seing Mualchon news agency, saying that her husband eventually spotted the thief and chased after him. He revealed that the thief was a Burmese national who appeared to have a mental illness.

Her husband recovered the stolen snacks and returned them to the store. Sumalee added that they chose not to report the incident to the police, believing that the thief’s actions were influenced by his mental condition. She also stated that she would be willing to offer him food if he returned and asked for it.

@sumaree0629

#ผัวที่ดีคือผัวใหม่ #นี่แหละผัวกู55

♬ original sound – GuoKyu_282 – GuoKyu_282

Latest Thailand News
Udon Thani lottery thief returns stolen tickets and begs for forgiveness | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani lottery thief returns stolen tickets and begs for forgiveness

5 minutes ago
Phuket bar raid uncovers underage trafficking, three arrested | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket bar raid uncovers underage trafficking, three arrested

35 minutes ago
Phuket district chief addresses viral altercation over rental motorcycle dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket district chief addresses viral altercation over rental motorcycle dispute

53 minutes ago
Kristian Petersen appointed as General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand Hotels

Kristian Petersen appointed as General Manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Riverside Hotel Bangkok

1 hour ago
AirAsia flight lands at wrong airport in South Korea, passengers confused | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia flight lands at wrong airport in South Korea, passengers confused

1 hour ago
Thai man’s calm response to snack theft goes viral on TikTok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s calm response to snack theft goes viral on TikTok

2 hours ago
Thai soldier allegedly commits suicide after shooting 2 civilians in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai soldier allegedly commits suicide after shooting 2 civilians in Surin

2 hours ago
MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market | Thaiger Thailand News

MPs question 41 million baht budget for Phayao agricultural market

4 hours ago
Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand tourism faces slowdown amid Vietnam, South Korea competition

4 hours ago
British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman

4 hours ago
Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend&#8217;s video call after being rejected by ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend’s video call after being rejected by ex-wife

5 hours ago
Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes

5 hours ago
Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students

5 hours ago
Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold

5 hours ago
Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims | Thaiger Crime News

Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims

6 hours ago
Heavy rains and floods predicted for 36 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rains and floods predicted for 36 Thai provinces

6 hours ago
Bitcoin prices hit new highs, Invro Mining helps fuel Thailand&#8217;s cloud mining revolution and earn BTC | Thaiger Business News

Bitcoin prices hit new highs, Invro Mining helps fuel Thailand’s cloud mining revolution and earn BTC

9 hours ago
Thai transwoman says nightclub guard assaulted her over mismatched ID photo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman says nightclub guard assaulted her over mismatched ID photo

22 hours ago
Rhythm of Thailand: TAT&#8217;s mission to discover Thai charms | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Rhythm of Thailand: TAT’s mission to discover Thai charms

23 hours ago
Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram

23 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms

24 hours ago
Elderly Thai woman&#8217;s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai woman’s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin

1 day ago
Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners

1 day ago
Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip

1 day ago
Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, August 15, 2025
327 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x