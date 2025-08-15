Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims

Gunfire incident stirs debate over mental toll of border duty

Photo via Facebook/ Army Military Force

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) is pursuing a soldier who fled his military base with an M16 rifle and opened fire on civilians in Kap Choeng district, in the Isaan province of Surin, injuring two people.

The official Facebook page of the 2nd Army Area reported this morning, August 15, that troops heard a burst of ten gunshots near Ban Khuean Kaeo Temple at about 12.45am. Around nine minutes later, they heard two more shots from the same area.

A check of personnel and weapons revealed that Private Ratthapoom Thepsiri, attached to Infantry Company 1623, had left his post without permission, taking an M16 rifle and ammunition with him.

Officials responded to the scene and found two injured civilians, identified as 32 year old Anuwat Singcha and 35 year old Wutthana Naprakone. Anuwat was in a serious condition after a bullet pierced his right lung, while Wutthana sustained injuries to his left foot from shattered glass caused by the gunfire.

Both victims received first aid and were initially taken to Kap Choeng Hospital before being transferred to Surin Hospital for further treatment. They are now in a stable condition.

Surin soldiers shot two civilians
Photo via Facebook/ อุ้ยบ้านงานแต่ง กาบเชิง

Police patrol units, together with soldiers from Infantry Company 1623, inspected the scene and questioned witnesses. Initial findings suggest that Private Ratthapoom may be responsible, though the motive remains unclear.

Officials also searched the surrounding area in pursuit of the soldier. The army used social media to urge residents in the area to report any sightings of suspicious individuals immediately.

Army hunt for private who shot two people in Surin
Photo via Facebook/ Chaikun Thamnam

The official Facebook page, กองทัพบก ทันกระแส (Royal Thai Army Trend), reported at about 8am that the private had been located, and further details would be released soon.

Many social media users speculated that Private Ratthapoom may have been under stress or pressure due to ongoing tensions at the border. His mental state may have been affected, as another Thai soldier had recently lost a leg in a landmine blast, and several rumours about imminent clashes had been circulating online.

