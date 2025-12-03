Thai actress and husband surrenders to police over fraud scandal

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 3, 2025, 10:23 AM
Photo via Instagram/ @nanarybena

Thai actress Rybena “Nana” Intachai and her husband acknowledged two fraud-related charges after victims filed complaints with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) today, December 3.

The scandal erupted last month when the Facebook page ท่านเปา hinted that a well-known actress whose name begins with N had deceived friends and acquaintances into investing in her businesses, which produced no returns.

The actress was also accused of borrowing money from several people and failing to repay the debts, with reported losses exceeding 400 million baht.

Nana initially denied involvement but later admitted she was the actress implicated in the rumour. She apologised publicly to all victims, particularly her close friends, but declined to discuss details of the alleged fraud.

Many of her long-time friends unfollowed her on Instagram and later shared their experiences on social media, saying they had only recently discovered they had been deceived. None disclosed the amount they lost.

Thai actress Nana surrenders to police
Nana and her husband ,Way. | Photo via Instagram/ @nanarybena

Nana pledged to repay everyone and asked the public for an opportunity to continue working so she could earn money for compensation. In recent weeks, she began hosting livestream sales on TikTok to sell clients’ products, with some Thai celebrities appearing alongside her to support her efforts.

This morning, several news outlets reported that CIB officers raided Nana’s home in the Phra Khanong area of Bangkok and arrested her in connection with the scandal. Later, however, her lawyer, Saiyud Pengboonchu, dismissed those reports.

Thai actress in fraud scandal meets police
The lawyer and Nana | Photo via Facebook/ ทนายสายหยุด เพ็งบุญชู

Saiyud explained in a written statement that he personally accompanied Nana and her husband, Prinya “Way” Intachai, to the CIB headquarters to surrender after arrest warrants were issued.

He insisted there was no house raid and no dramatic arrest, adding that the couple waited at the office, but officers did not proceed with formal questioning.

The lawyer stressed that neither Nana nor Way had any intention of fleeing and were ready to cooperate fully with investigators and acknowledge all charges.

As of now, the CIB has not issued an official statement on the case.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.