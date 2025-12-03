Thai actress and husband surrenders to police over fraud scandal

Thai actress Rybena “Nana” Intachai and her husband acknowledged two fraud-related charges after victims filed complaints with the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) today, December 3.

The scandal erupted last month when the Facebook page ท่านเปา hinted that a well-known actress whose name begins with N had deceived friends and acquaintances into investing in her businesses, which produced no returns.

The actress was also accused of borrowing money from several people and failing to repay the debts, with reported losses exceeding 400 million baht.

Nana initially denied involvement but later admitted she was the actress implicated in the rumour. She apologised publicly to all victims, particularly her close friends, but declined to discuss details of the alleged fraud.

Many of her long-time friends unfollowed her on Instagram and later shared their experiences on social media, saying they had only recently discovered they had been deceived. None disclosed the amount they lost.

Nana pledged to repay everyone and asked the public for an opportunity to continue working so she could earn money for compensation. In recent weeks, she began hosting livestream sales on TikTok to sell clients’ products, with some Thai celebrities appearing alongside her to support her efforts.

This morning, several news outlets reported that CIB officers raided Nana’s home in the Phra Khanong area of Bangkok and arrested her in connection with the scandal. Later, however, her lawyer, Saiyud Pengboonchu, dismissed those reports.

Saiyud explained in a written statement that he personally accompanied Nana and her husband, Prinya “Way” Intachai, to the CIB headquarters to surrender after arrest warrants were issued.

He insisted there was no house raid and no dramatic arrest, adding that the couple waited at the office, but officers did not proceed with formal questioning.

The lawyer stressed that neither Nana nor Way had any intention of fleeing and were ready to cooperate fully with investigators and acknowledge all charges.

As of now, the CIB has not issued an official statement on the case.