Frigate deal puts Thai Navy on path to shipbuilding self-reliance

The Royal Thai Navy held a meeting with the Thai Shipbuilding and Repairing Association (TSBA) and domestic shipyard operators yesterday, April 20, to discuss the offset policy framework for its planned frigate procurement.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyaphan said the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) also participated in the meeting to clarify the principles and calculation methods used under the offset framework to ensure all parties share a common understanding.

The project involves the procurement of one high-performance frigate. Beyond the vessel itself, the Navy has framed the acquisition as a mechanism to raise Thailand’s defence industry competitiveness across both security and economic dimensions.

The Navy has set out five operational dimensions for the offset framework: domestic investment, research and technology transfer, personnel training, co-production, and the use of domestic resources.

The aim is to create opportunities for Thai operators to participate at every level of the industry.

A three-stage roadmap has also been outlined to guide Thailand toward long-term self-reliance. The first stage involves learning from foreign shipbuilders, the second moves toward partial domestic production, and the third targets full independent shipbuilding capability.

On evaluation criteria, the Navy confirmed it has adopted an open approach with no ceiling placed on offset commitments. Bidders that can generate higher added value for Thailand through domestic shipbuilding, local resource use, and technology development will receive proportionally higher consideration.

The assessment will be conducted on an outcome-based model, requiring full transfer of knowledge and intellectual property rights so that Thailand’s domestic industry can independently maintain, develop, and build on the technology in the future.

The Navy also confirmed it will incorporate feedback from the private sector on infrastructure, evaluation standards, and investment readiness into its negotiations.

The Navy’s spokesperson stressed that the project is not simply a procurement exercise, but a key mechanism to develop the defence industry, create jobs, advance technology, and strengthen long-term national security. The process will be conducted under principles of transparency, fairness, and genuine competition.