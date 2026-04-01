Microsoft to invest US$1 billion in Thailand’s cloud and AI by 2028

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 1, 2026, 3:52 PM
281 2 minutes read
Microsoft to invest US$1 billion in Thailand’s cloud and AI by 2028 | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Microsoft News

Microsoft has announced it will invest more than US$1 billion in Thailand between 2026 and 2028 to develop cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, aiming to strengthen the country’s competitiveness globally and to upskill digital skills for millions of people nationwide.

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s vice chair and president, said the company is focusing on what it calls the diffusion rate of AI, measuring real-world AI use compared with the size of the workforce.

He said countries in the global north currently have AI users equivalent to one in four working-age people, while countries in the global south remain below one in seven.

“Thailand is on the right path, and Microsoft is committed to investing in both infrastructure and skills development to close this gap and unlock the full potential of developing countries.”

Microsoft's investment in Thailand will see over US$1 billion spent from 2026 to 2028 on cloud and AI infrastructure, plus digital training.
Photo via Microsoft News

Microsoft said the new phase of work continues a partnership that began with a strategic move linked to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in 2023. The plan also follows visits to Thailand by senior executives, including Satya Nadella in 2024 and Rodrigo Kede Lima in 2025.

The company said it will focus on digital infrastructure, digital sovereignty and security, and developing Thai talent.

As part of its investment plan in Thailand, the company said it will develop data centres and cloud-AI infrastructure in Thailand, with an emphasis on sustainability, including clean energy and water management.

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It said it will work with Thai partners, including Gulf, AIS, CP Group, True and True IDC, to generate long-term economic value and create opportunities for high-skill employment.

digital economy

Microsoft also said it is working with government agencies on cybersecurity governance. It has partnered with the Office of the Council of State to develop an AI-based legal analysis system called TH2OECD, running on Microsoft Azure OpenAI.

This system aims to compare Thai legal standards with those of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member countries.

In addition, Microsoft is working with the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to provide a US$950,000 grant and US$250,000 in cloud credits to the Thai development team Ai-ssistance. The funding is intended to support the team in building a solution for aCommerce, a regional e-commerce service provider.

Microsoft said it has helped upskill more than two million people in Thailand over the past two years and plans to expand its Microsoft Elevate programme for education personnel and social impact leaders.

Microsoft to invest US$1 billion in Thailand’s cloud and AI by 2028 | News by Thaiger

The company is also working with the Department of Skill Development to target skills development and certification for 150,000 Thai workers through the DSD Online Training platform, which includes more than 280 Thai-language AI courses.

MGR Online reported that Thanawat Suthamphong, managing director of Microsoft Thailand, said AI can drive inclusive growth. He said giving Thai people access to AI can support innovation, improve efficiency and strengthen competitiveness.

In a separate development, the British Embassy Bangkok hosted the UK–Thailand AI Conference on March 10 at Capella Bangkok, bringing together leading technology companies and venture capital firms to advance cooperation in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and digital innovation.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 1, 2026, 3:52 PM
281 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.