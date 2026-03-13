Navy confirms three Thai cargo ship crew alive but still unreachable

The Royal Thai Navy confirmed today, March 13, that three Thai crew members from the cargo ship Mayuree Naree are still alive but cannot yet be reached after the vessel was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at the Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Admiral Thadawut Tatpitakkul, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy, gave an update on the Mayuree Naree crew situation.

He said the vessel had a total of 23 crew, and 20 have now been brought to a safe zone. The remaining three crew members, identified as engineers, are still on board the ship.

The Navy confirmed the three are alive, but repeated weapons fire at sea has made it difficult for officers to board the vessel and bring them to safety.

A liaison officer has been sent to the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), while coordination continues with the Thai embassies in Manama (Bahrain) and Muscat (Oman), as well as neighbouring navies, to identify ways to continue the rescue efforts.

The navy has also checked vessel movements and found that there are currently four Thai-flagged ships operating in the high-risk area, including the Mayuree Naree. The other Thai vessels have already docked.

A warning has been issued to shipping operators to exercise the highest level of caution. The area is considered dangerous and lies outside Thai legal jurisdiction, with international maritime rules applying instead.

Khaosod reported that the Marine Department has also held discussions with the ship’s owner company, urging it to share responsibility and coordinate closely on rescue efforts.

The navy stated it would continue monitoring and assisting Thai fishermen and Thai crew members in all aspects, adding that even when a vessel is foreign-flagged, it stands ready to scan the area and provide support immediately if Thai nationals are on board.

In a separate development, Thai public figure Gun Jompalang has proposed using small vessels as an option for the Royal Thai Navy as efforts continue to locate three Thai crew members missing from the cargo ship Mayuree Naree.