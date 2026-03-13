Navy confirms three Thai cargo ship crew alive but still unreachable

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 13, 2026, 3:22 PM
118 1 minute read
Navy confirms three Thai cargo ship crew alive but still unreachable | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from CH3 News

The Royal Thai Navy confirmed today, March 13, that three Thai crew members from the cargo ship Mayuree Naree are still alive but cannot yet be reached after the vessel was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at the Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Admiral Thadawut Tatpitakkul, Chief of Staff of the Royal Thai Navy, gave an update on the Mayuree Naree crew situation.

He said the vessel had a total of 23 crew, and 20 have now been brought to a safe zone. The remaining three crew members, identified as engineers, are still on board the ship.

Thai-owned cargo ship attacked by Iran
Photo via Matichon

The Navy confirmed the three are alive, but repeated weapons fire at sea has made it difficult for officers to board the vessel and bring them to safety.

A liaison officer has been sent to the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), while coordination continues with the Thai embassies in Manama (Bahrain) and Muscat (Oman), as well as neighbouring navies, to identify ways to continue the rescue efforts.

Navy confirms three Thai cargo ship crew alive but still unreachable
Photo via Facebook: Anutin Charnvirakul

The navy has also checked vessel movements and found that there are currently four Thai-flagged ships operating in the high-risk area, including the Mayuree Naree. The other Thai vessels have already docked.

A warning has been issued to shipping operators to exercise the highest level of caution. The area is considered dangerous and lies outside Thai legal jurisdiction, with international maritime rules applying instead.

Related Articles

Khaosod reported that the Marine Department has also held discussions with the ship’s owner company, urging it to share responsibility and coordinate closely on rescue efforts.

Thai cargo attacked near Strait of Hormuz
Photo via Matichon

The navy stated it would continue monitoring and assisting Thai fishermen and Thai crew members in all aspects, adding that even when a vessel is foreign-flagged, it stands ready to scan the area and provide support immediately if Thai nationals are on board.

In a separate development, Thai public figure Gun Jompalang has proposed using small vessels as an option for the Royal Thai Navy as efforts continue to locate three Thai crew members missing from the cargo ship Mayuree Naree.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese man arrested for selling laughing gas in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man arrested for selling laughing gas in Pattaya

7 minutes ago
Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pit bull attacks 70 year old Thai woman in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel | Thaiger Events

Indonesia Tourism Xchange 2026 to unite industry leaders for a forward-looking dialogue on the future of travel

1 hour ago
Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese woman missing in Pattaya found dead in Ratchaburi plantation

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 3 million baht property visa: How to secure long-term residency through real estate | Thaiger Property

Thailand’s 3 million baht property visa: How to secure long-term residency through real estate

2 hours ago
Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket landlord says tenant leaves room with mountains of rubbish

2 hours ago
Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Transwoman pickpocket German in Pattaya, freed from prison day earlier

3 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pro-Palestinian protest planned in Bangkok today, police on high alert

4 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabs boyfriend while under influence of drugs | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabs boyfriend while under influence of drugs

4 hours ago
Police hunt suspect in Nakhon Pathom gold shop robbery | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police hunt suspect in Nakhon Pathom gold shop robbery

5 hours ago
German captain arrested in Phuket over unlicensed yacht tour | Thaiger Phuket News

German captain arrested in Phuket over unlicensed yacht tour

6 hours ago
Body of Chinese man&#8217;s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Body of Chinese man’s newborn son missing from Chiang Mai hospital

6 hours ago
Thailand tourism steady despite 4.4% dip amid Middle East conflict | Thaiger Business News

Thailand tourism steady despite 4.4% dip amid Middle East conflict

7 hours ago
Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Mentally ill man attacks mother and daughter with knife in Nakhon Si Thammarat

22 hours ago
American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

American soldier attacks friend and attempts to bite Pattaya police

23 hours ago
American found dead in Chon Buri after sending farewell clip to wife | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

American found dead in Chon Buri after sending farewell clip to wife

23 hours ago
American tourist accused of theft at Chiang Mai shop, police called | Thaiger Crime News

American tourist accused of theft at Chiang Mai shop, police called

24 hours ago
Indian man found dead on Kalim Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian man found dead on Kalim Beach in Phuket

24 hours ago
German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel

1 day ago
Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care | Thaiger Bangkok News

Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care

1 day ago
Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV

1 day ago
Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio

1 day ago
Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions | Thaiger Tourism News

Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions

1 day ago
Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear

1 day ago
Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan

1 day ago
Thailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 13, 2026, 3:22 PM
118 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.