Thailand outlines military capability in 2027 budget

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 20, 2026, 4:41 PM
95 1 minute read
Thailand outlines military capability in 2027 budget | Thaiger
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul | Photo via ThaiPost

Military capability and national sovereignty will be central to the Thailand defence budget 2027, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today, April 20, as the government unveiled a 3.788 trillion baht spending plan amid mounting global uncertainty.

Addressing a budget policy seminar at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi, Anutin pointed to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as evidence of a more volatile global environment, one he said was putting pressure on energy security and economic stability worldwide.

He said the government’s response must be disciplined, with every item of expenditure justified by clear benefit to the country.

The fiscal year 2027 budget represents a modest increase of 7.4 billion baht, or 0.2%, on the previous year. Anutin said the allocation must follow the government’s 10-plus policy framework, which sets out a long-term roadmap for economic resilience and sustainable development.

Five broad areas will guide spending priorities: economic development, foreign affairs and national security, social development (covering disaster and environmental management), public sector reform, and anti-corruption efforts.

Thailand outlines military capability in 2027 budget | News by Thaiger
Yala Special Task Force personnel conduct overnight patrols across high-risk areas in Yala province as part of proactive security operations | Photo via Royal Thai Army/Facebook

Defence drew particular emphasis, where Anutin said weapons and military equipment must be kept in full operational readiness, and warned that any sign of weakness could invite an external threat.

He directed the armed forces and the Bureau of the Budget to approach defence planning with care, describing military strength as fundamental to protecting the country’s sovereignty and national dignity.

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On energy, he called on government agencies to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, including wider adoption of electric vehicles and expanded solar rooftop installations across public buildings.

Anutin closed by reaffirming the government’s three guiding principles: upholding the nation, religion, and monarchy; maintaining democratic governance with the King as head of state; and ensuring consistent enforcement of the law across all sectors, reported KhaoSod.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 20, 2026, 4:41 PM
95 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.