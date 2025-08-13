Drug-addicted Thai wife leaves disabled Australian man stranded and penniless

A disabled Australian man in the Isaan province of Udon Thani is seeking to return to his home country after his drug-addicted Thai wife left him penniless.

The community leader in the Ban Dung district, Boonthom Sorumpha, urged the local news agency, Ban Dung Update, to publicise the man’s plight on social media and coordinate with relevant government officials to arrange his journey home.

Boonthom told the media that the 75 year old Australian man, Marcus, was married to a 45 year old Thai wife named Pikun and had moved to live with her in Udon Thani. Marcus reportedly lost his left leg in a car accident, and his wife had been his primary carer.

According to Boonthom, Marcus had a substantial amount of savings, which he entrusted to his wife. Unfortunately, Pikun began using methamphetamine, also known locally as Yaba, and squandered all the money on drugs.

Boonthom added that a few days before he spoke to the media, Pikun went on a rampage under the influence of yaba. Local administrative officials subsequently took her to a rehabilitation shelter, leaving Marcus alone and struggling with daily life due to his disability.

The Ban Dung Update team visited Marcus at his home yesterday, August 12, to interview him about his relationship and current difficulties.

Marcus told reporters that he had previously travelled between Thailand and Australia and once owned a house in Bangkok. After losing his leg, his wife took him to her home province. They later sold the Bangkok property for four million baht, with the proceeds going to Pikun.

Marcus said he now had only 1,520 baht left and was desperate to return to Australia. When asked whether he would wait for his wife to return from rehabilitation, he declined, stating he wished to travel home as soon as possible.

Channel 7 reported that the couple had a son who was also addicted to yaba. Pikun’s mother, Ting, admitted that her daughter used drugs but insisted that she truly loved her foreign husband.

As of now, there has been no update on whether the government will assist Marcus with his return trip. The media have not yet clarified the process for helping him return to Australia.