Fishing boat capsizes off Phuket, one rescued, one missing

A local fishing boat capsized amid turbulent seas off the coast of Phuket, leading to one person being rescued while another remains missing.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.10pm yesterday, June 23, when the Andaman Narenthorn Centre alerted the Third Naval Area Command of the event.

The boat, which had two people onboard, capsized roughly 1 kilometre from the Thasak Pier in Pa Khlok subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket. One person managed to swim back to shore, while the other clung to the boat for about 20 minutes before disappearing.

Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul, the director of the Third Naval Area Command, promptly coordinated a search operation. The Naval Operations Centre in Phuket, the Third Naval Fleet, and the Phuket Marine Police were quickly mobilised to assist in the search.

A rubber boat was dispatched by the Phuket Marine Police, while the Third Naval Area Command deployed a jet ski to the area to support the efforts.

The challenging weather conditions, characterised by strong winds and intermittent rain, have made the search operations difficult, reported KhaoSod.

Nevertheless, divers from the Kusoldharm Foundation in Phuket have joined the search, using a rubber boat to scour the area. Despite these efforts, the missing person has yet to be found, but the search continues under adverse conditions.

