Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet

Princess posed with air chief in front of AI-equipped Gripen

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
72 1 minute read
Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet
Pictures courtesy of NationWeekend Facebook

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya turned heads in Sweden this week as she got hands-on with one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets — and showed unwavering support for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

During a private visit to Linköping, the Thai royal observed a live demonstration of the Gripen D aircraft’s capabilities and took a closer look at Sweden’s cutting-edge air combat technology.

The RTAF shared highlights of her visit via Facebook, showcasing the princess’s close engagement with Saab’s flagship aircraft and its weapon systems.

While visiting the Gripen Flight Test Centre, the princess granted Air Chief Marshal Phanphakdi Phatthanakun and his team the honour of posing for a photograph in front of the Gripen E — a prototype aircraft equipped with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

These advanced features assist pilots in high-pressure situations by managing flight control and tactical data, ultimately improving decision-making during combat.

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet | News by Thaiger

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet | News by Thaiger

“This technology enhances the pilot’s situational awareness, enabling faster, smarter responses in the air,” the RTAF noted.

The Gripen E’s AI-assisted systems are expected to be incorporated across all future Gripen E/F aircraft, as the Thai Air Force prepares to modernise its fleet.

Princess Sirivannavari didn’t just watch from the sidelines. She also took part in simulated missions at the Gripen Simulation Centre, practising takeoffs and landings.

The princess then visited the Swedish Air Force Museum, where she explored decades of aviation history, from vintage aircraft to modern innovations, reported KhaoSod.

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet | News by Thaiger

On her return flight to Stockholm — arranged by Saab — she offered words of encouragement to Air Chief Marshal Phanphakdi and his team. The princess also discussed progress on the air force’s upcoming procurement of the Gripen E/F aircraft, reinforcing her deep involvement in Thailand’s aviation future.

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet | News by Thaiger

Her visit follows the RTAF’s June 4 announcement of its plans to purchase Gripen E/F jets, signalling a major leap in Thailand’s air combat capabilities.

Latest Thailand News
Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup Road deaths

Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup

3 minutes ago
‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot Phuket News

‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot

11 minutes ago
Cargo ship grounding in Mu Koh Surin causes coral reef damage Environment News

Cargo ship grounding in Mu Koh Surin causes coral reef damage

17 minutes ago
Paetongtarn admits to phone call with Hun Sen after audio leak Thailand News

Paetongtarn admits to phone call with Hun Sen after audio leak

29 minutes ago
Miss World Opal vows to empower Thai women Bangkok News

Miss World Opal vows to empower Thai women

37 minutes ago
Krabi monk arrested for drug offences during temple raid Crime News

Krabi monk arrested for drug offences during temple raid

45 minutes ago
Phuket police hit the sand in beach safety crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police hit the sand in beach safety crackdown

51 minutes ago
Man arrested for child pornography distribution via LINE group in Phitsanulok Crime News

Man arrested for child pornography distribution via LINE group in Phitsanulok

1 hour ago
Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck Thailand News

Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck

1 hour ago
Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties Crime News

Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties

1 hour ago
Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet Thailand News

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet

2 hours ago
Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province Crime News

Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province

2 hours ago
Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse Business News

Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse

2 hours ago
Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat Thailand News

Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat

2 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl

2 hours ago
Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap Phuket News

Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap

2 hours ago
Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident Crime News

Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident

2 hours ago
Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus scramble begins Thailand News

Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus scramble begins

3 hours ago
Baggage claim! Irish drug mule jailed after 22.5m baht stash found Bangkok News

Baggage claim! Irish drug mule jailed after 22.5m baht stash found

3 hours ago
Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up Bangkok News

Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up

4 hours ago
50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya Pattaya News

50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops Thailand News

Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops

5 hours ago
Drugged-up Pattaya thief steals mum’s motorbike from next door Pattaya News

Drugged-up Pattaya thief steals mum’s motorbike from next door

5 hours ago
Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns South Thailand News

Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns

5 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
72 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x