Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya turned heads in Sweden this week as she got hands-on with one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets — and showed unwavering support for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

During a private visit to Linköping, the Thai royal observed a live demonstration of the Gripen D aircraft’s capabilities and took a closer look at Sweden’s cutting-edge air combat technology.

The RTAF shared highlights of her visit via Facebook, showcasing the princess’s close engagement with Saab’s flagship aircraft and its weapon systems.

While visiting the Gripen Flight Test Centre, the princess granted Air Chief Marshal Phanphakdi Phatthanakun and his team the honour of posing for a photograph in front of the Gripen E — a prototype aircraft equipped with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

These advanced features assist pilots in high-pressure situations by managing flight control and tactical data, ultimately improving decision-making during combat.

“This technology enhances the pilot’s situational awareness, enabling faster, smarter responses in the air,” the RTAF noted.

The Gripen E’s AI-assisted systems are expected to be incorporated across all future Gripen E/F aircraft, as the Thai Air Force prepares to modernise its fleet.

Princess Sirivannavari didn’t just watch from the sidelines. She also took part in simulated missions at the Gripen Simulation Centre, practising takeoffs and landings.

The princess then visited the Swedish Air Force Museum, where she explored decades of aviation history, from vintage aircraft to modern innovations, reported KhaoSod.

On her return flight to Stockholm — arranged by Saab — she offered words of encouragement to Air Chief Marshal Phanphakdi and his team. The princess also discussed progress on the air force’s upcoming procurement of the Gripen E/F aircraft, reinforcing her deep involvement in Thailand’s aviation future.

Her visit follows the RTAF’s June 4 announcement of its plans to purchase Gripen E/F jets, signalling a major leap in Thailand’s air combat capabilities.