Power semiconductor demand for EVs: manufacturing opportunities

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: November 29, 2025, 8:39 PM
52 3 minutes read
Power semiconductor demand for EVs: manufacturing opportunities | Thaiger

The electric vehicle revolution depends fundamentally on power semiconductor technology that enables efficient energy conversion and management. Silicon carbide and gallium nitride semiconductors have emerged as critical components in EV powertrains, as they offer superior performance compared to traditional silicon-based devices.

These materials allow electric vehicles to achieve longer range, faster charging times, and improved efficiency through reduced energy losses.

The Growing Market for EV Power Semiconductors

Power semiconductor demand for EVs: manufacturing opportunities | News by Thaiger

Global demand for power semiconductors in electric vehicles is experiencing exponential growth as automakers accelerate their electrification strategies. Industry analysts project the EV power semiconductor market will exceed 20 billion dollars by 2030, driven by increasing EV production volumes and higher semiconductor content per vehicle.

Manufacturing for these critical components is evolving as companies expand capacity and new players enter the market. Investment flows have intensified, with investors closely monitoring currency markets as exchange rate fluctuations impact costs. Market analysts and investors using the services of brokers like WongaaFX track how currency movements affect the manufacturing economics, particularly when investments in fabrication facilities involve equipment priced in USD, EUR, and JPY.

These investments are driven by two advanced materials that have proven superior to traditional silicon for EV applications. Understanding the technical advantages of these next-generation semiconductors explains why manufacturers are committing billions to production capacity expansion, despite the risks involved.

Silicon Carbide

Superior Performance Characteristics

Silicon carbide power semiconductors offer substantial advantages due to their ability to operate at higher temperatures, voltages, and switching frequencies. These properties translate directly into smaller, lighter, and more efficient power electronics systems for electric vehicles.

Related Articles

SiC devices can reduce energy losses in inverters by approximately 50 percent compared to silicon IGBTs, which directly improves vehicle range and reduces battery size requirements. The higher operating temperature capability of SiC also allows for simplified cooling systems, which reduces vehicle weight and complexity.

Chinese EV makers dominate Southeast Asia, ICE cars decline

Cost Reduction Trajectory

The automotive industry projects that SiC device costs will decline by 30 to 40 percent over the next five years as wafer sizes increase from 150mm to 200mm and manufacturing yields improve. This cost reduction trend is making SiC technology economically viable for mass-market electric vehicles, rather than limiting it to premium models.

Gallium Nitride

Gallium nitride power semiconductors are gaining traction due to their exceptional switching speed and power density. GaN devices enable more compact and efficient charging solutions and support the faster charging times that consumers demand.

Automotive suppliers are adopting GaN technology for DC-DC converters and auxiliary power systems within vehicles. The material’s ability to handle high frequencies makes it ideal for reducing the size and weight of power conversion equipment while maintaining or improving efficiency levels.

Manufacturing Opportunities in Thailand

Power semiconductor demand for EVs: manufacturing opportunities | News by Thaiger

Backend Semiconductor Operations

Thailand possesses established capabilities in semiconductor assembly, testing, and packaging that can be leveraged for power semiconductor manufacturing. The country hosts major backend facilities operated by international companies and provides existing infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

Expanding these operations to include power semiconductors for EV applications represents a natural progression that capitalises on existing strengths. The proximity to major automotive manufacturing hubs in Thailand and throughout Southeast Asia creates logistical advantages for supplying power semiconductors to EV production lines.

Supply Chain Integration

Thai manufacturers can establish partnerships with SiC and GaN substrate suppliers while building expertise in device fabrication and packaging.

Government incentives through the Board of Investment provide attractive conditions for semiconductor manufacturing investments, including tax holidays and infrastructure support. The Eastern Economic Corridor offers dedicated industrial zones with a reliable power supply and transportation links essential for semiconductor operations.

Market Positioning Strategies

Thai manufacturers can pursue several strategic approaches to enter the EV power semiconductor market effectively. Focusing on specific device types or applications allows companies to build specialised expertise rather than competing across the entire product range. Establishing joint ventures with well-known semiconductor companies provides access to technology and manufacturing know-how while sharing investment risks.

Targeting regional automotive customers creates opportunities to develop long-term supply relationships as the Southeast Asian EV market expands. Companies should also consider certification processes early, as automotive qualification cycles typically require two to three years before devices enter production vehicles.

Power semiconductor demand for EVs: manufacturing opportunities | News by Thaiger

The transition to electric vehicles creates unprecedented opportunities for semiconductor manufacturers willing to invest in power device capabilities. As the automotive industry continues its electrification trajectory, demand for silicon carbide and gallium nitride power semiconductors will grow substantially, which creates market opportunities for manufacturers who establish competitive positions.

Latest Thailand News
Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy

3 hours ago
Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket

3 hours ago
University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25 | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

5 hours ago
Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

5 hours ago
Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK? | Thaiger International Education

Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK?

6 hours ago
Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering &#8216;special massage&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering ‘special massage’

6 hours ago
Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars | Thaiger Thailand News

Lisa joins Met Gala 2026 host committee alongside global stars

6 hours ago
Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai netizens demand probe after Chinese tourist catches fish in Phuket for fun

7 hours ago
Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian tourist severely injured in Pattaya ferry accident

7 hours ago
Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stray bullet hits 7-Eleven worker in Pattaya shootout

9 hours ago
Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya driver cites mechanical failure as car crashes into home, injuring 3

9 hours ago
Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala | Thaiger South Thailand News

Wild macaque captured after fatal attack in Yala

9 hours ago
Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man killed by falling rock after entering stone mill zone for video content

10 hours ago
Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri | Thaiger Crime News

Foreigner allegedly poisons pet dogs and birds in Chon Buri

10 hours ago
Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket on high alert for floods, landslides and strong waves

10 hours ago
Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok police bust bizarre AI QR code drug operation

11 hours ago
2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew | Thaiger Crime News

2 more Thai soldiers killed in border clashes, Sa Kaeo imposes curfew

11 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket with hundreds of illegal hookah products

1 day ago
Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict | Thaiger Politics News

Trump to intervene in renewed Thailand-Cambodia conflict

1 day ago
Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers behind deadly nightclub fire in Goa reportedly hide in Phuket

1 day ago
Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media | Thaiger Crime News

Bangkok raid uncovers illegal group sex party promoted on social media

1 day ago
Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large | Thaiger Thailand News

Reward posted as tourist who feeds wristband to sea turtle remains at large

1 day ago
Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak | Thaiger Crime News

Over 100 Chinese detainees riot and demand repatriation at Tak

1 day ago
Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Young tiger seen near tourist spot in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Business News
Tags
Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: November 29, 2025, 8:39 PM
52 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.