Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

Mother steps in as confrontation escalates between suspect and royal supporters

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
148 2 minutes read
Photo via Somkiat's Facebook account

Police yesterday, June 19, arrested a Thai man at his residence in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok after he shared videos of himself stomping and urinating on the Thai national flag along with a portrait of King Rama X.

The suspect had posted several inappropriate videos to his Facebook account, showing himself using the national flag as a doormat, placing his foot on a royal portrait, and urinating on both the flag and the portrait.

He also posted videos in which he criticised the royal family using vulgar language and challenged anyone offended by his actions to confront him at his home.

Thai artist Wannawat “Bomb” Hanrungruengkit came across the videos and condemned the man via his Facebook page, ขี้คุกเขียนรูป (meaning Ex-inmate Drawing), which attracted significant public attention.

Bomb and several friends visited the suspect’s home at around 7pm yesterday. The man reportedly resided in Soi Lat Phrao-Wang Hin 4, in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district. He livestreamed the encounter, during which a heated argument took place, on Facebook.

Thai man urinated on national flag
Photo via Somkiat’s Facebook account

Bomb was heard saying…

“You are not Thai. I’m Thai. You shouldn’t be disrespectful like that. If you don’t like Thailand, then you should leave the country.”

Related Articles

Bomb and his companions used vulgar language during the confrontation. The suspect’s mother intervened, urging both parties to de-escalate. However, Bomb and his friends also directed criticism at her for failing to manage her son’s behaviour.

Thai painter confront man who insult royal family
Photo via Facebook/ ขี้คุกเขียนรูป

Neighbours gathered outside the house as the argument grew loud. Officers from Chokchai Police Station were called to the scene and arrested the suspect, later identified as Somkiat. He was taken into custody for questioning.

Police have yet to release details from the interrogation or clarify what charges Somkiat may face. Authorities suspect he may be suffering from mental health issues that contributed to his actions.

Thai national flags
Photo by Prapat Aowsakorn via Canva

Under the Flag Act, urinating on the national flag constitutes a contemptuous act under Section 54, punishable by up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 1,000 baht, or both. Criticising the royal family in a vulgar manner may also violate Section 112 of the Criminal Law, commonly known as lese majeste law.

Thai artist royal family
Photo via Facebook/ ขี้คุกเขียนรูป

Bomb is well known for his background before becoming an artist. In an interview with Thai Rath, he revealed that he began using drugs at the age of 14 and was imprisoned twice before turning his life around and focusing on drawing.

Bomb frequently draws portraits of members of the royal family and often expresses his respect for them on his social media accounts.

