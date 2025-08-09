Thai evacuees set to return as tensions with Cambodia ease

Thai officials are preparing to assist thousands of evacuees in returning home as tensions along the Cambodian border subside.

Surin Governor Chamnan Chuentha confirmed that stability has returned to most border areas following Thursday’s General Border Committee meetings in Kuala Lumpur, where Thailand and Cambodia agreed on a 13-point ceasefire.

Transportation arrangements are being coordinated with shelters and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM). The first phase will prioritise the bedridden and those needing special care, with the process expected to take two to three days.

Chamnan reported that conditions in Sangkha district have normalised, and Kap Choeng, previously a hotspot, is now calm. Minor damage in Prasat district is being repaired, while Phanom Dong Rak is largely secure, except for Ta Miang and Bak Dai subdistricts, where heightened military alert continues.

He expressed hope that the state of emergency will be lifted soon to speed up rehabilitation and urged the government to provide urgent income support to affected farmers.

In Buriram, governor Chaiwat Chuntirapong has not yet authorised a full return for vulnerable groups, pending confirmation from the 2nd Army Region. Nonetheless, many residents have already returned independently. Ban Kruat district, hit by heavy artillery and rocket fire, recorded over 240 shells, with most unexploded ordnance neutralised, although some remain.

Deputy Defence Minister Natthaphon Nakphanit has asked Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai to deploy police and village security teams to protect evacuees’ property. He warned against premature returns due to unexploded ordnance risks and has allowed local authorities to approve returns without central government clearance.

The Ministry of Public Health is providing mental health support for Border Patrol Police officers and monitoring environmental hazards in conflict zones. At least 3,000 N95 masks and basic medicines are being distributed to frontline staff and residents, with water sources inspected to prevent disease outbreaks.

Phumtham is scheduled to visit Sisaket today, August 9, with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to inspect damaged sites and meet evacuees. He stressed that the visit is not intended to burden the military and will also assess overcrowded evacuation centres, reported Bangkok Post.

A Cabinet committee will tour 12 shelters across Surin, Sisaket, Buriram, and Ubon Ratchathani this weekend to evaluate damage for a second round of aid covering homes, farms, and livestock.