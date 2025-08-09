Bangkok-bound train derails in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 10 injured

Chaos erupted in Kui Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, early this morning when three sleeper carriages of a Bangkok-bound express train detached and derailed, leaving 10 people injured.

The incident happened at around 5am today, August 9, when the special express train No. 38/46 from Su-ngai Kolok and Padang Besar to Krung Thep Aphiwat (Bang Sue) was approaching a curved section of track entering Kui Buri station. Carriages numbered 10, 11, and 12 left the rails but did not overturn.

Among those injured were Nil Kaewkongin, Thipsuda Kaewkongin, Palita Numrom, Jarinee Kunachon, Kanda Thawisuk, Pairin Nokkaew, Panit Khongnok, Malaysian national Lincian Foong, Sitthapong Rujirayanyong, and Yaowanat Mangkhla. Most suffered minor injuries, and three have since been discharged from hospital.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with rescue teams transporting the injured to Kui Buri and Prachuap Khiri Khan hospitals. Passengers from the remaining nine carriages were evacuated and provided alternative transport to Bangkok via buses.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Sitthichai Swatsan, Kui Buri District Chief Aram Yanakaw, and officials from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre Region 4 coordinated closely with railway staff to recover the derailed carriages. Heavy machinery was deployed, and the recovery operation was expected to be completed within the day.

Governor Sitthichai confirmed that stranded passengers had been accommodated, and one replacement train had already departed for Bangkok.

The derailment occurred on a dual-track section of the railway, meaning southbound trains could continue operating, while northbound services were temporarily rerouted. Despite this, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) reported some delays to southern train services, according to Bangkok Post and KhaoSod.

According to railway officials, the cause of the derailment is under investigation. Engineers are inspecting the affected section of track and the detached carriages for mechanical or track-related faults.

“The safety of passengers is our highest priority,” an SRT spokesperson said. “We are working to determine the cause and prevent such incidents in the future.”