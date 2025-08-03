Cambodian spy arrested in Thailand for military espionage

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a dramatic crackdown on espionage, Thai security forces arrested a Cambodian national on August 1 in Ta Phraya district, Sa Kaeo province, accusing him of spying and transmitting sensitive military information back to Cambodia.

The suspect, whose identity has been withheld due to ongoing investigations, reportedly received a daily payment of 20,000 Cambodian riel (approximately 162 baht) in exchange for the intelligence he gathered.

Police revealed that the arrest came after careful surveillance and collaboration between local village security forces, known as Chor Ror Bor, and the Ta Phraya Task Force. The village security team played a pivotal role in identifying suspicious activities near the border, ultimately leading to the apprehension of the alleged spy.

 

Upon detention, the Cambodian man confessed to his involvement in espionage, admitting that he had been passing along information as part of an ongoing operation. Officials have since transferred the case to higher authorities for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In recognition of their swift response and effective cooperation, the Ta Phraya Task Force publicly honoured the Chor Ror Bor team with certificates of appreciation, praising their commitment to safeguarding Thailand’s border security amid rising tensions in the region.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, a Cambodian man arrested in Chanthaburi on suspicion of espionage has denied the allegations, claiming he was simply employed at a local fruit orchard.

The 43 year old man, identified as Oeun Khoem, was taken into custody around 7pm on July 28 by the Marine Corps Special Operations Unit after exhibiting suspicious behaviour. He reportedly cooperated with the authorities and agreed to be questioned.

Officials suspected Oeun of gathering and sharing sensitive information regarding Thai military operations and the ongoing border tensions with Cambodia. Police noted that he had posted several comments on Facebook about the conflict, including one stating, “Thailand attacks first, Cambodia defends.”

