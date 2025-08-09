Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit

A sudden surge of water from the Yom River, flowing down from Sukhothai and Phitsanulok in northern Thailand, has caused flooding in Phichit, prompting urgent evacuations in low-lying areas.

The river’s unexpected early rise has caught residents off guard, forcing many to quickly move valuables and livestock to higher ground.

Yesterday, August 8, the Yom River’s overflow was first reported in Rang Nok subdistrict, Sam Ngam district—the main entry point for water from Sukhothai and Phitsanulok into Phichit. From here, the water continues to Pho Prathap Chang, Bueng Na Rang, and Pho Thale districts before eventually reaching the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan.

Currently, four districts in Phichit are experiencing rapidly rising river levels. In some low-lying areas, the Yom has already burst its banks.

Resident Jampee Singlor, from Village 1, Baan Chorakhe Phom, has hurriedly netted his catfish ponds to prevent his fish from being washed away. He said this year’s floodwaters have arrived earlier—and in greater volume—than in previous years.

The flooding is linked to the inability to divert excess water into the Bang Rakam Model fields in Phitsanulok, as farmers are still harvesting their crops. The planned diversion to the Nan River has also been delayed due to high water levels there, worsened by the Sirikit Dam increasing its discharge to 40–50 million cubic metres per day.

This has slowed drainage efforts and led to further overflow in some areas.

Phichit Governor Thaniya Naipinit has warned residents living along the Yom River floodplain to secure valuables in safe, elevated places. The high volume of water is expected to pass through Phichit between August 5 and 15, reported KhaoSod.

Government agencies and local administrative bodies have been ordered to remain on full alert and be ready to assist affected communities.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency teams prepared to provide supplies, relocation support, and protective measures for livestock and property in the event of further flooding.