Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit

Officials warn communities to secure valuables as northern water levels keep rising

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 9, 2025
79 1 minute read
Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A sudden surge of water from the Yom River, flowing down from Sukhothai and Phitsanulok in northern Thailand, has caused flooding in Phichit, prompting urgent evacuations in low-lying areas.

The river’s unexpected early rise has caught residents off guard, forcing many to quickly move valuables and livestock to higher ground.

Yesterday, August 8, the Yom River’s overflow was first reported in Rang Nok subdistrict, Sam Ngam district—the main entry point for water from Sukhothai and Phitsanulok into Phichit. From here, the water continues to Pho Prathap Chang, Bueng Na Rang, and Pho Thale districts before eventually reaching the Chao Phraya River in Nakhon Sawan.

Currently, four districts in Phichit are experiencing rapidly rising river levels. In some low-lying areas, the Yom has already burst its banks.

Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit | News by Thaiger

Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit | News by Thaiger

Resident Jampee Singlor, from Village 1, Baan Chorakhe Phom, has hurriedly netted his catfish ponds to prevent his fish from being washed away. He said this year’s floodwaters have arrived earlier—and in greater volume—than in previous years.

Related Articles

The flooding is linked to the inability to divert excess water into the Bang Rakam Model fields in Phitsanulok, as farmers are still harvesting their crops. The planned diversion to the Nan River has also been delayed due to high water levels there, worsened by the Sirikit Dam increasing its discharge to 40–50 million cubic metres per day.

This has slowed drainage efforts and led to further overflow in some areas.

Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit | News by Thaiger

Phichit Governor Thaniya Naipinit has warned residents living along the Yom River floodplain to secure valuables in safe, elevated places. The high volume of water is expected to pass through Phichit between August 5 and 15, reported KhaoSod.

Government agencies and local administrative bodies have been ordered to remain on full alert and be ready to assist affected communities.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency teams prepared to provide supplies, relocation support, and protective measures for livestock and property in the event of further flooding.

Latest Thailand News
Pay Thai car tax in minutes with new app: DLT (video) | Thaiger Transport News

Pay Thai car tax in minutes with new app: DLT (video)

4 minutes ago
Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Yom River floods force urgent evacuations in Phichit

17 minutes ago
Thai evacuees set to return as tensions with Cambodia ease | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai evacuees set to return as tensions with Cambodia ease

32 minutes ago
Bangkok-bound train derails in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 10 injured | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok-bound train derails in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 10 injured

1 hour ago
Thai court weighs foreign pilot hiring dispute | Thaiger Business News

Thai court weighs foreign pilot hiring dispute

1 hour ago
Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police bust Laotian women in Bangkok ‘fake ad’ sex sting

3 hours ago
7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

7 Chinese barbers arrested in Bangkok salon raid

3 hours ago
Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand–Hong Kong flight ‘rat pack’ busted in mid-air bag theft

3 hours ago
Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bang Lamung chief warns village bosses to clean up act

4 hours ago
Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket prepares to host global green tourism summit

4 hours ago
Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya raid busts Malaysian in sex video scam

4 hours ago
Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket cops seize sunglasses stash from illegal Cambodian vendor

5 hours ago
Thailand deluge: Bangkok braced for mega storm chaos | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand deluge: Bangkok braced for mega storm chaos

5 hours ago
Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket jet ski blitz nets 38 illegal rides in safety push

22 hours ago
Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine | Thaiger Thailand News

Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine

22 hours ago
Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian PM nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

22 hours ago
Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong fruit row turns bloody as vendor stabs tourist

23 hours ago
Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok ex-boxer sets Malaysian tourists on fire in mall horror

23 hours ago
Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman suffers 54 stitches after brutal assault by ex-husband

23 hours ago
Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya ladyboy nabbed for robbing Russian tourist

24 hours ago
Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window | Thaiger Thailand News

Electrocuted monkey falls onto car, shattering rear window

1 day ago
Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid | Thaiger Bangkok News

Toilet drug kitchen busted in Bangkok cannabis snack raid

1 day ago
Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai monks busted at Phuket temple for meth use

1 day ago
Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai businessman and activist secures bail after arrest on firearms, drugs and assault

1 day ago
Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man surrenders after armed standoff in Pattaya store

1 day ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand NewsThailand Weather Updates
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, August 9, 2025
79 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x