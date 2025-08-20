Teacher’s husband runs pickup over schoolboy, leaving child in critical condition

The husband of a teacher in Udon Thani province ran over a 12 year old schoolboy in his pickup truck, leaving the boy with broken bones and a critical condition. The victim was reportedly waiting for his parents at the time of the incident.

The boy’s parents shared details of the incident with Channel 7, as the parents were concerned that the case might be dropped because the suspect is the husband of a teacher at the school. The accident occurred at about 5pm yesterday, August 18, after classes had finished.

The boy was reportedly sitting on the floor of the activity area while waiting to be picked up. The suspect arrived to pick up his wife and drove his pickup into the area, which should have been restricted to pedestrians only. He then suddenly ran over the boy, crushing his back.

The child was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that his pelvis was broken. He remains in a serious condition at Udon Thani Hospital.

The school director told the media that he reviewed the CCTV footage and was puzzled as to why the driver did not continue along the road but instead turned towards the boy, who was sitting on the ground.

The director insisted that the school would take close care of the injured pupil and confirmed that his treatment costs would be covered by both the school’s accident insurance and the vehicle’s insurance policy.

According to the director, this was the most serious accident ever to occur at the school. He described it as an unforeseen incident and pledged to monitor the police interrogation of the driver closely. He also promised that the school would improve its safety measures to prevent similar accidents in future.

Police have not yet released details of the driver’s interrogation or any legal charges filed against him.

Following a similar incident, the driver could face up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both for committing a reckless act that caused serious injury to another person according to Section 300 of the Criminal Law.