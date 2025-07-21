2 year old Thai boy loses life in wasp attack, child’s father seriously injured

A two year old Thai boy lost his life while his father sustained serious injuries in a wasp attack in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday, July 19.

The tragic incident was reported by the local news agency Bua Yai Ban Chan. The agency stated that the young boy was attacked by a swarm of wasps and later died in a hospital. The story garnered significant public attention and sparked concern, particularly among parents of young children.

According to ThaiRath, the incident occurred at around 4pm on Saturday when the two year old boy, Akin, was cycling with his friends near a school in Bua Yai district.

Akin was attacked and lost consciousness at the scene. His father rushed to protect him, embracing the child in his arms, which caused him to be stung repeatedly by the wasps. Despite his serious injuries, the father carried his son from the scene and rushed him to a hospital.

Sadly, the young boy succumbed to his injuries at around 10pm that evening. Medical staff revealed that the wasp venom caused acute renal failure and heart failure, leading to his death.

The reason for the wasp attack remains unclear. ThaiRath reported that the boy had been stung more than 60 times. His two friends were also attacked but sustained only minor injuries. The father’s current condition was not updated in the report.

A photograph of the young victim showing numerous stinging wounds across his body was shared online, spreading sadness throughout the online community.

In a related incident, a Thai man working in South Korea lost his life last week following a hornet attack. Four to five hornets stung him on the neck and head. His older brother provided first aid before rushing him to a hospital.

The victim was reportedly foaming at the mouth and had darkened lips. He later suffered brain death and passed away in the hospital.