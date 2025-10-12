Thai army finds anti-tank mine in Sa Kaeo border area

An anti-tank mine of unidentified type was discovered in a border area of Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, yesterday afternoon.

The Thai army’s explosive ordnance disposal team, utilising an armoured bulldozer, found the mine at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo around 2pm. It appeared recently placed, with suspicions it might have been planted by individuals from across the Cambodian border.

As mine clearance operations continued, residents of both Thai and Cambodian descent gathered at two border locations in Ban Nong Ya Kaeo and Ban Nong Chan. Approximately 200 Thai civilians, vendors, and journalists were present in Ban Nong Chan.

At 10am, activist Veera Somkwamkid led a demonstration emphasising the importance of protecting Thailand’s sovereignty. He insisted that Cambodian settlers should vacate disputed areas, giving Thai officials until October 31 to act.

A prior deadline of October 10, set by the governor of Sa Kaeo, had passed without any evictions from these border communities.

During the Cambodian civil war over 40 years ago, Thailand sheltered Cambodian refugees in these communities. Many families have since settled permanently.

The Gun Jompalang Foundation, led by social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, also known as “Gun Jompalang,” supplied shipping containers for military logistical use to the Burapha Task Force.

On Friday night, Guntouch played loud recordings of howling dogs, reportedly to intimidate Cambodian settlers. In August, he brought 14 septic tankers, threatening to spray their contents at Cambodian protesters across a barbed-wire barrier.

On the Cambodian side, approximately 30 to 40 civilians, soldiers, police officers, and reporters were seen monitoring Thai activities. The situation remained calm, with Thai security forces maintaining a defensive stance and adhering to graduated response measures.

At Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, a smaller number of Thai civilians gathered without notable incidents. Across the border, around 150 civilians and reporters assembled near the barbed-wire fence and Prey Chan village.

Cambodian soldiers, police, and officials were observed organising activities to mobilise the public and urging the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers detained in Thailand since a conflict in late July.

Thailand has asserted its right under international law to hold these Cambodians as prisoners of war, stating they will be repatriated only after hostilities cease and a permanent ceasefire is established.

On Saturday, security forces confirmed finding three live PMN anti-personnel mines near Ban Nong Ya Kaeo, according to the Sa Kaeo Public Relations Office. Col. Chainarong Kasi, commander of Task Force 12, reported that the EOD teams successfully neutralised and secured the mines without incident.

Additional security measures have been deployed, with seven EOD teams using detection tools and an armoured clearance vehicle to search for remaining landmines. The operation is expected to last three to four more days to ensure safety.

The First Army Region stated on Saturday that troops from the Burapha Task Force are conducting two key missions to enhance safety and promote understanding along the border.

The first mission involves inspecting and clearing unexploded ordnance in Aranyaprathet and Khok Sung districts, addressing residents’ complaints about land access. Drone surveys and data preparation for demining have restored over 38,000 square metres of safe land for residents with proper land titles.

The second mission focuses on transparency with international media. Lt. Col. Nitithep Baramee led reporters from Deutsche Welle and Nikkei to five border villages and the Khlong Luek permanent border checkpoint.

In recent news, the Royal Thai Navy is demolishing 17 Cambodian-built structures encroaching on Thai soil in Trat province, including a large casino complex believed to be the final target. Officials stressed that the operation aims to assert Thailand’s sovereignty while maintaining cooperation with Cambodian authorities.

Three smaller houses have already been removed without conflict, and the navy says all remaining sites will be dismantled soon.

This visit aimed to demonstrate that Thai operations adhere to peaceful principles while upholding national sovereignty, reported by Bangkok Post.