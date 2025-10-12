Father faces charges for attacking dog after it bit child in Nonthaburi

Footage confirms dog bite, but actions deemed unlawful

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Watchdog Thailand Foundation confirms they have not withdrawn the complaint against a 29 year old man who assaulted a stray dog after it bit his two year old child in Nonthaburi province.

The foundation insists on pursuing animal cruelty charges against the father, stating that his actions were driven by anger and frustration, which are not permissible by law.

The incident occurred on October 11 when a stray dog bit a child outside a convenience store in the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi. The child’s father, identified as Chanya, retaliated by attacking the dog.

Subsequently, the Pak Kret police invited Chanya, his wife, and their daughter for questioning after the Watchdog Thailand Foundation filed a complaint accusing Chanya of animal cruelty. Reports surfaced suggesting that the foundation had withdrawn the complaint, which they have since refuted.

Image credit to Shutterstock

The Watchdog Thailand Foundation posted a statement clarifying, “There seems to be misinformation that WDT has withdrawn the complaint against the man who attacked the dog. This is not true. The case is proceeding, and the accused has acknowledged the charges and confessed to the act.”

Surveillance footage confirmed the dog did bite the child, and convenience store staff along with those responsible for the dog have compensated the family for medical expenses.

The father’s actions took place after the initial biting incident and were not in self-defence or protection of property. The foundation emphasized that his actions, fueled by anger and resentment, do not justify animal cruelty under the law.

Therefore, the legal proceedings for animal cruelty continue, and no complaint withdrawal has occurred, as reported.

The foundation further elaborated that the incident of the dog biting the child and the father attacking the dog out of anger are separate matters.

In recent news, Pattaya authorities intensified their efforts to manage stray dogs after a series of viral complaints and attacks raised public concern. City officials responded by relocating aggressive dogs to shelters and reinforcing sterilisation campaigns to ensure safety for both residents and tourists.

The renewed focus on humane yet firm stray animal management reflects growing nationwide attention on animal welfare and responsible enforcement, an issue also highlighted by the ongoing Watchdog Thailand Foundation case in Nonthaburi.

The law does not permit harming animals out of anger or distress, reiterating their commitment to legal action against such acts, reported by KhaoSod.

