Thai woman flees naked after rape in Chon Buri abandoned house

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 3, 2026, 6:04 PM
Photo via Facebook/ Nack Jirayut

A Thai woman ran naked from an abandoned house in Chon Buri province to seek help after she was raped on Sunday evening, February 1. Police are continuing their search for the suspect, who remains at large.

According to a report by Channel 7, the incident occurred at an abandoned house along a road on Jao Mae Sakhon Mountain in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. The victim was a 26 year old Thai woman, identified only as Kae

A 32 year old Good Samaritan named Kritsada told reporters that he was driving home in Rayong when he passed the area and noticed a naked woman running out from the roadside forest. He said she appeared terrified, was shaking, and was clearly in distress.

Kritsada admitted that he initially hesitated to stop, fearing it might be a scam. However, he slowed down to speak to her, at which point the woman immediately climbed onto the back of his pickup truck and pleaded for help, telling him, “Help me please. I got raped. Please take me away from here.”

Kritsada said he immediately drove away from the area to ensure her safety before stopping to give her clothes. He then contacted officers from Huay Yai Police Station and also called the woman’s relatives to come and collect her.

Thai woman escapes rapist naked
Photo via Facebook/ Nack Jirayut

Later, Kae gave a statement to police detailing the ordeal. She said she had been travelling alone by motorcycle from her home in Prachin Buri to Chon Buri, where she planned to apply for a job near Jomtien Beach in Pattaya.

While riding along the mountain road, a man on a motorcycle approached her from behind and suddenly pulled the key from her ignition, forcing her to stop. The man then dragged her into a nearby forest and threatened her.

Kae said the attacker forced her to walk around 100 metres into an abandoned house hidden from the road. Despite screaming for help, begging to be released, and attempting to resist, she was overpowered and sexually assaulted. The suspect then fled the scene.

Rapist at large after sexual assault in Chon Buri
Photo via Facebook/ Nack Jirayut

Still in shock and fearing the attacker might return, Kae ran from the abandoned house without clothes to seek help from passing motorists.

She described the suspect as a middle-aged bald man riding a blue Honda PCX motorcycle without a registration plate.

Police said they are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby roads and surrounding areas to identify and track down the suspect. Kae is also undergoing a medical examination so forensic evidence can be collected as part of the investigation.

Authorities urged anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has relevant information to contact police immediately, while reaffirming their commitment to bringing the perpetrator to justice.

Thai woman raped in Chon Buri roadside forest
Victim’s motorcycle | Photo via Channel 8

