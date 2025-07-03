Thai doctor issues warning after man injects sperm to treat back pain

A Thai doctor issued a warning after a patient injected sperm into his body in an attempt to treat back pain, leading to the discovery of multiple strains of bacteria in his system.

The doctor, Werasak Charaschaidri, shared the story on his Facebook account yesterday, July 2. He did not disclose the nationality of the patient. Werasak began the account by stating…

“Strange but true. A man injected sperm into his body to cure his back pain.”

According to Werasak, the 33 year old man visited the hospital complaining of chronic lower back pain. His condition quickly deteriorated, and his back became red and swollen. Pressure in the area caused increased pain.

The patient eventually confessed to the medical team that he had been injecting his sperm into his arms and legs for over 18 months to self-treat the condition.

When asked where he had obtained the idea for the treatment, he admitted he had come up with it himself. Believing it would help relieve his pain, he continued the practice without ever consulting a medical professional.

A CT scan was conducted to determine the actual cause of the back pain. It revealed that the patient had developed a subcutaneous abscess, a pocket of pus beneath the skin.

The doctor drained the pus and administered intravenous antibiotics. Further tests revealed various types of bacteria in the man’s system, the result of injecting a non-sterile substance.

Werasak clarified that he had not personally treated the patient but had gathered the details from multiple reliable sources. He acknowledged that the story may provoke controversy or disagreement, which he considered normal within academic discourse.

In a related case reported in February, a 15 year old Thai boy nearly lost his penis after classmates allegedly forced him to inject beeswax into it. The bullying incident left the boy in severe physical and emotional distress.

After unsuccessful visits to several hospitals, the boy’s family turned to social media influencer, Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet, for help. Gun was able to connect the family with a skilled doctor and also pledged to help ensure that those responsible would face justice.