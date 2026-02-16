Phuket shop owner criticised for racist gesture against Chinese tourist

An elderly shop owner in Phuket faces criticism for her racist behaviour toward a Chinese tourist in a viral video shared on the Douyin platform.

The clip showed an elderly Thai woman, described as the shop owner, arguing with a Chinese woman. In the footage, the shop owner in a red dress is seen shouting and making gestures including sticking her tongue out and pulling at her eyes in a racist way intended to mimic single eyelids.

The Chinese woman who posted the video wrote in the caption, “We are both Asians.” She said she had not entered the shop and did not plan to, adding that she had only walked past while the owner was speaking with an Indian couple outside.

According to the woman, the couple asked about her nationality, and the shop owner responded by making a pig nose gesture and saying she was Chinese. The tourist said she considered the behaviour inappropriate and warned the shop owner not to do it.

She said the exchange then escalated into an argument, alleging the shop owner told her, “Why can’t I do this. Chinese people are ugly!”

The woman said the shop owner continued to mock her, and that while she did not want a public confrontation, she decided to record the incident and share it online.

The video attracted attention from Chinese social media users and was also picked up by Thai users and media outlets.

Phuket Times news Facebook page reported that the shop is located in Phuket Old Town. The page alleged the owner typically demands a 40 baht entry fee from tourists who enter the shop but do not make a purchase.

The report claimed that when visitors refuse to pay, the shop owner mocks them and behaves in a discriminatory manner, as seen in the Douyin video. Some commenters said the shop owner even placed a sign in front of the shop informing customers about the entry fee.

Other netizens alleged the behaviour had continued for years without action by relevant government departments or local police.

Many Thai users criticised the shop owner, saying she had no right to discriminate against others. Some commenters suggested she appeared to come from a Thai-Chinese background, similar to many residents in Phuket.

Others said this was not the only business in the area that charges entry fees, claiming several shops seek such fees from tourists, particularly foreigners. Some online users also warned that the incident could affect visitor numbers from China, which declined in recent years.