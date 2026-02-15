Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity

In Narathiwat province, seven minor bomb explosions occurred from Saturday night into Sunday morning in Yi-ngo and Rangae districts. Authorities suspect the incidents are linked to insurgents aiming to provoke unrest ahead of the Muslim Ramadan fast.

The first explosion took place around 11pm on Saturday when a bomb hidden in a rubbish bin exploded outside a motorcycle repair shop near Yi-Ngo Chaloem Phrakiat Hospital in Moo 7, Yi-ngo district.

Pol. Lt. Borarn Phiteenattananon, deputy investigation chief at Yi-ngo, reported that several parked motorcycles suffered damage.

A second blast followed at midnight, approximately 300 metres from the initial site, with a bomb also planted in a rubbish bin, this time outside the district livestock office.

At about 2am, another device exploded in front of a mobile phone repair shop in the same Moo 7 area, again hidden in a roadside waste bin.

Two more explosions were reported before dawn. The first occurred at 4am near a steel bridge close to a clock tower, and the fifth shortly after, in the bushes near the exit of Yi-ngo Moo 2 township. Security personnel secured all five locations and conducted thorough inspections on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.

CCTV footage examined by investigators depicted two individuals on a motorcycle placing an explosive in roadside bushes near the Yi-ngo exit leading to Highway No. 42, according to Pol. Lt. Borarn.

In Rangae district, two additional explosions were reported. The first occurred at 11.32pm when a device exploded at a grocery shop in tambon Tanyongmat, causing damage to displayed goods.

The second explosion happened around 1am in a waste bin opposite the Primary Education Service Area Office 3, also in Tanyongmat. No casualties were reported in either incident.

Security forces have intensified patrols and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects. They believe that southern separatists coordinated these attacks to incite unrest in the region ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to commence on Wednesday, as reported by Bangkok Post.