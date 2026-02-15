Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity

Overnight blasts rattle Narathiwat before start of Ramadan

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 15, 2026, 3:06 PM
105 1 minute read
Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Narathiwat province, seven minor bomb explosions occurred from Saturday night into Sunday morning in Yi-ngo and Rangae districts. Authorities suspect the incidents are linked to insurgents aiming to provoke unrest ahead of the Muslim Ramadan fast.

The first explosion took place around 11pm on Saturday when a bomb hidden in a rubbish bin exploded outside a motorcycle repair shop near Yi-Ngo Chaloem Phrakiat Hospital in Moo 7, Yi-ngo district.

Pol. Lt. Borarn Phiteenattananon, deputy investigation chief at Yi-ngo, reported that several parked motorcycles suffered damage.

A second blast followed at midnight, approximately 300 metres from the initial site, with a bomb also planted in a rubbish bin, this time outside the district livestock office.

Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

At about 2am, another device exploded in front of a mobile phone repair shop in the same Moo 7 area, again hidden in a roadside waste bin.

Two more explosions were reported before dawn. The first occurred at 4am near a steel bridge close to a clock tower, and the fifth shortly after, in the bushes near the exit of Yi-ngo Moo 2 township. Security personnel secured all five locations and conducted thorough inspections on Sunday morning. No injuries were reported.

CCTV footage examined by investigators depicted two individuals on a motorcycle placing an explosive in roadside bushes near the Yi-ngo exit leading to Highway No. 42, according to Pol. Lt. Borarn.

Related Articles
Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Rangae district, two additional explosions were reported. The first occurred at 11.32pm when a device exploded at a grocery shop in tambon Tanyongmat, causing damage to displayed goods.

The second explosion happened around 1am in a waste bin opposite the Primary Education Service Area Office 3, also in Tanyongmat. No casualties were reported in either incident.

Security forces have intensified patrols and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspects. They believe that southern separatists coordinated these attacks to incite unrest in the region ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to commence on Wednesday, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Escaped inmate recaptured after tip-off in Nonthaburi Thailand News

Escaped inmate recaptured after tip-off in Nonthaburi

36 seconds ago
Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity Thailand News

Seven bomb blasts in Narathiwat linked to insurgent activity

29 minutes ago
Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash Thailand News

Over 30 injured in Trang double-decker bus crash

43 minutes ago
Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project reaches 51.74% completion Thailand News

Thai–Chinese high-speed rail project reaches 51.74% completion

2 hours ago
Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness Thailand News

Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness

3 hours ago
Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from monkeypox amid health crisis Thailand News

Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from monkeypox amid health crisis

4 hours ago
Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht Thailand News

Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht

4 hours ago
Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image Pattaya News

Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image

5 hours ago
Thai police replace fines with flowers for Valentine&#8217;s Day Thailand News

Thai police replace fines with flowers for Valentine’s Day

5 hours ago
Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars Thailand News

Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars

2 days ago
Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability Thailand News

Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability

2 days ago
Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes Thailand News

Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes

2 days ago
Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket Thailand News

Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket

2 days ago
Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual Thailand News

Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual

2 days ago
Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand Technology News

Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand

2 days ago
Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting Thailand News

Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting

2 days ago
Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid Thailand News

Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid

2 days ago
46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits Thailand News

46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits

2 days ago
Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid Thailand News

Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid

2 days ago
ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence Politics News

ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence

2 days ago
THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry Events

THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry

2 days ago
Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea Thailand News

Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea

2 days ago
Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house Pattaya News

Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house

2 days ago
Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5 Thailand News

Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5

2 days ago
Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute Pattaya News

Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute

2 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 15, 2026, 3:06 PM
105 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.