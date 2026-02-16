New Xiaomi 18 leak has everyone comparing it to the iPhone 16 Pro

Early renders suggest Xiaomi’s next flagship could closely mirror Apple’s latest design

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: February 16, 2026, 10:25 AM
331 2 minutes read
Photo taken from gsmarena.com website

Leaked renders of the Xiaomi 18 have surfaced in China ahead of its expected September unveiling, and the design is already turning heads. The images show a striking resemblance to the iPhone 16 Pro from the camera island layout to the curvature of the corners, making this one of the more talked-about leaks of the year so far.

With September still months away, treat everything here with a healthy grain of salt.

The design

The comparison with Apple’s 2024 flagship is almost unavoidable. The camera island layout is strikingly similar to the iPhone 16 Pro, though Xiaomi’s version appears slightly larger. The corner curvature looks nearly identical, and honestly, without the Xiaomi and Leica branding, most people would be forgiven for doing a double-take.

This isn’t the first time Xiaomi has drawn comparisons to Apple’s hardware, and it likely won’t be the last.

The rumoured specs

Based on leaks so far, here is how the Xiaomi 18 is shaping up against the iPhone 16 Pro:

Feature Xiaomi 18 (Rumoured) iPhone 16 Pro
Display 6.4-inch OLED 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED
Main Camera 50MP 48MP, f/1.8
Ultrawide Camera 50MP 48MP, f/2.2
Telephoto Camera 200MP periscope 12MP periscope, 5x optical zoom
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Apple A18 Pro (3nm)
RAM To be confirmed 8GB

The Xiaomi 18 is expected to run on Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, not the top-tier Gen 6 Pro variant, which is reportedly reserved for the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max due to its significantly higher cost.

Budget phones that are thin and light in 2026

Related Articles

What to expect next

With a September launch still months away, these renders represent an early look at what Xiaomi has in store. The specs look competitive on paper, particularly the 200MP periscope telephoto camera, which would be a notable step up from the iPhone 16 Pro’s 12MP equivalent if the leaks prove accurate.

As always with pre-launch leaks, details can change between now and the official announcement. Keep an eye out for more information as September approaches.

Related articles:

Apple AirTag 2 introduced with iOS 26.2.1 support and 50% louder speaker

Leaked: Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37 launching February to March 2026

Is the Infinix Note Edge the best budget phone for 2026?

Sources:

Thai Mobile Center

GSMArena

New Xiaomi 18 leak has everyone comparing it to the iPhone 16 Pro

