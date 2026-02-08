Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash

Car skids on Motorway No. 7 after lorry negligence

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 8, 2026, 10:30 AM
140 2 minutes read
Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred when a couple, including a pregnant woman, driving back to Bangkok, collided with a barrier on the motorway due to spilled plastic pellets.

The incident, which led to three fatalities, was caused by negligence on the part of a six-wheel lorry driver.

Yesterday, on February 7, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sophon Komolsutthi, deputy inspector of Highway Police Division 1, was informed of a severe accident involving a car crashing into a barrier on Motorway No. 7 at kilometre 11 in the Thap Chang subdistrict of Saphan Sung, Bangkok.

Emergency responders and rescuers from Sirindhorn Hospital arrived promptly at the scene, supported by volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation. They used hydraulic cutters to assist in the rescue efforts.

The accident took place on the inbound section of the motorway, where a black Honda Civic, registered in Bangkok, lost control and smashed into the central barrier. The vehicle was severely damaged, with shattered windows.

Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Inside the vehicle, two individuals were found critically injured and barely breathing in the front seats. The driver, identified as 39 year old ‘Rud’ (alias), was extricated using hydraulic tools. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The other passenger, 36 year old ‘Pun’ (alias), identified as Rud’s wife, was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time of the accident. She was rushed to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital for urgent medical care but was unable to survive.

Related Articles

Both bodies were subsequently transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for autopsies.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sophon described the accident as a particularly heartbreaking incident, noting the tragic loss of the couple, especially the wife, who was only two to three months pregnant.

Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Khaosod

Initial investigations revealed that the accident was caused by a six-wheel lorry carrying hard plastic pellets, likely intended for recycling. The carelessness of the lorry driver resulted in a large bag of pellets falling onto the road, spilling them across the surface approximately 400 to 500 metres before the accident site.

The couple’s car, travelling at speed from Chon Buri to their home in Bangkok, skidded on the pellets and crashed into the barrier. Several other vehicles also encountered accidents due to the spillage.

Authorities are now focusing on locating the six-wheel lorry driver to address charges of negligence leading to fatalities and property damage, as legal proceedings are anticipated, as reported by KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall | Thaiger Thailand News

Crane collapse in Bangkok injures two Myanmar workers near Asok mall

8 seconds ago
Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash

27 minutes ago
Iraqi tourist shot dead in Phuket; police hunt for gunman | Thaiger Phuket News

Iraqi tourist shot dead in Phuket; police hunt for gunman

57 minutes ago
Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani launches operation to assist homeless in Rangsit

2 days ago
Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day | Thaiger Thailand News

Thais warned against wearing numbered shirts on election day

2 days ago
Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai boy found with bruises after being beaten by grandmother

2 days ago
Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s alcohol ban frustrates tourists, hits restaurant sales

2 days ago
French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman | Thaiger Phuket News

French nationals accused of staging theft to scam Thai woman

2 days ago
Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Two men caught hunting protected wildlife in Salawin National Park

2 days ago
Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother | Thaiger Thailand News

Financial stress cited after Thai man fatally stabs his mother

2 days ago
Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao man dies during livestream as friends hear gasping

2 days ago
Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Norwegian man arrested for assault and car theft on Koh Samui

2 days ago
PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate Mongkolkit challenges election secretary to fistfight

2 days ago
Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian man found dead on beach below Koh Samui viewpoint

2 days ago
King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day | Thaiger Thailand News

King cobras mate roadside in Krabi ahead of Valentine’s Day

2 days ago
Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist | Thaiger Phuket News

Swedish man arrested in Phuket over alleged rape of fellow tourist

3 days ago
Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephants alarm locals and campers in Nakhon Nayok and Tak

3 days ago
Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai TikToker claims followers can visit Mars and Japan through meditation

3 days ago
Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lopburi teacher under investigation for 800 squat punishment

3 days ago
Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents | Thaiger Phuket News

Filipina woman arrested at Phuket over theft and forged documents

3 days ago
Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare dugongs observed in Trang marine habitat survey

3 days ago
Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker&#8217;s death | Thaiger Thailand News

Construction site manager claims gun accident in worker’s death

3 days ago
Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer

3 days ago
Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner seen relaxing on SUV roof during Phuket traffic

3 days ago
German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

German man arrested for political graffiti on Koh Pha Ngan

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 8, 2026, 10:30 AM
140 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.