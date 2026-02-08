Pregnant woman among three killed in Bangkok motorway crash

A tragic accident occurred when a couple, including a pregnant woman, driving back to Bangkok, collided with a barrier on the motorway due to spilled plastic pellets.

The incident, which led to three fatalities, was caused by negligence on the part of a six-wheel lorry driver.

Yesterday, on February 7, Police Lieutenant Colonel Sophon Komolsutthi, deputy inspector of Highway Police Division 1, was informed of a severe accident involving a car crashing into a barrier on Motorway No. 7 at kilometre 11 in the Thap Chang subdistrict of Saphan Sung, Bangkok.

Emergency responders and rescuers from Sirindhorn Hospital arrived promptly at the scene, supported by volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation. They used hydraulic cutters to assist in the rescue efforts.

The accident took place on the inbound section of the motorway, where a black Honda Civic, registered in Bangkok, lost control and smashed into the central barrier. The vehicle was severely damaged, with shattered windows.

Inside the vehicle, two individuals were found critically injured and barely breathing in the front seats. The driver, identified as 39 year old ‘Rud’ (alias), was extricated using hydraulic tools. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The other passenger, 36 year old ‘Pun’ (alias), identified as Rud’s wife, was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time of the accident. She was rushed to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital for urgent medical care but was unable to survive.

Both bodies were subsequently transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for autopsies.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sophon described the accident as a particularly heartbreaking incident, noting the tragic loss of the couple, especially the wife, who was only two to three months pregnant.

Initial investigations revealed that the accident was caused by a six-wheel lorry carrying hard plastic pellets, likely intended for recycling. The carelessness of the lorry driver resulted in a large bag of pellets falling onto the road, spilling them across the surface approximately 400 to 500 metres before the accident site.

The couple’s car, travelling at speed from Chon Buri to their home in Bangkok, skidded on the pellets and crashed into the barrier. Several other vehicles also encountered accidents due to the spillage.

Authorities are now focusing on locating the six-wheel lorry driver to address charges of negligence leading to fatalities and property damage, as legal proceedings are anticipated, as reported by KhaoSod.