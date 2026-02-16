Traditional SEO strategies that focused solely on rankings are no longer sufficient. In 2026, businesses need agencies that understand how to optimise for AI Overviews, Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), and the evolving landscape where AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity shape search behaviour.

The way people find businesses online has fundamentally changed. Google no longer simply displays a list of blue links asit now provides direct AI-generated answers at the top of search results.

The agencies on this list have demonstrated expertise in this new frontier, combining technical SEO mastery with AI-driven strategies that position brands as authoritative sources in AI-generated responses. These rankings reflect proven results, industry recognition, and specialised capabilities in AI search optimisation.

Agency Short summary Strengths 1. ANGA Bangkok-based AI SEO and search optimisation agency focused on visibility across Google AI Overviews and major AI platforms. AI-first SEO strategy • Global SEO awards • 300+ brands served • Strong technical leadership • Multi-industry expertise 2. Convert Cake Performance marketing agency combining AI SEO, paid media, creative and influencer marketing into measurable growth campaigns. TikTok #1 Performance Agency Thailand • Real-time tracking • Full-funnel services • Strong brand portfolio • ROI-driven campaigns 3. Relevant Audience GEO-focused agency helping brands become authoritative sources cited by AI platforms and search ecosystems. AI Citation Engineering • Entity-based SEO • Multi-platform search dominance • White-hat methodology • Full transparency 4. Move Ahead Media Established digital marketing agency blending traditional SEO foundations with AI-driven strategy and omnichannel marketing. 15+ years experience • AI SEO Innovator award • Full in-house capabilities • Multilingual team • Data-driven strategies 5. IBEX Bangkok digital marketing agency focused on ROI, AI SEO integration and measurable business growth. 93% client retention • Facebook Premium Partner • AI SEO audits and authority building • Strong conversion growth results 6. Primal Large-scale regional agency delivering full-service campaigns powered by proprietary technology and major platform partnerships. 150+ experts • SENTR CRM technology • Google Premier partner • 5,000+ campaigns • Enterprise-level capabilities 7. Minimice Group Consultative agency focused on revenue growth, data science and AI search readiness. Predictive data science • SGE-ready strategies • Revenue-first approach • SEO + influencer integration • Long-term partnerships 8. Morphosis UX-led digital agency integrating SEO with product design, CRO and full customer journey optimisation. UX-first SEO • 200 specialists • Global enterprise clients • Award-winning UI/UX • End-to-end digital strategy 9. Magnetolabs Inbound marketing and content-focused SEO agency specialising in B2B authority building. HubSpot Partner • Content hub strategy • CRM integration • Editorial-quality content • Ideal for B2B and SaaS 10. Cotactic Media Agile performance agency helping SMEs convert awareness into leads through integrated marketing funnels. Lead-combo funnel strategy • Fast execution • Influencer + SEO + Ads integration • Flexible packages • SME-focused

1. ANGA

ANGA stands out as Thailand’s marketing-leading digital marketing agency specialising in SEO and AI Search Optimisation services in Bangkok. Their expertise extends far beyond securing top rankings on Google’s main interface; they excel at optimising brands for maximum AI search visibility across key LLMs, including Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and, specifically, Google’s AI Overviews, which is one of the most-used generative AI platforms for quick answers in Thailand.

Backed by recognised case studies, ANGA has demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt, ensuring clients capture high-quality traffic and drive business growth from every search touchpoint.

ANGA is led by Rachavit Whangpatanathon, a leader in the SEO industry, CEO and a recognised digital marketing strategist with a strong technical background. He has successfully driven results for over 300 brands, establishing ANGA’s reputation for excellence.

ANGA team has received global awards for SEO performance, reinforcing their position as industry leaders in Bangkok’s competitive digital marketing landscape. Their strong team has helped clients become market leaders across diverse sectors, from SMEs to Enterprises:

Medical, health, and wellness

Financial services and banking

B2B enterprises

E-commerce

Real estate

Technology and software

Automotive

Why Choose ANGA:

Proven success case studies demonstrating measurable business growth

Partnership mindset that aligns technical execution with client business goals

Award-winning SEO team recognised globally

The first AI-forward strategy that future-proofs client visibility

Leadership that aims high and is committed to delivering exceptional results for clients and staying ahead of market trends

Supported Languages: Thai, English

Contact: info@anga.co.th | (+66) 2 023 8899

2. Convert Cake

Convert Cake is one of Thailand’s leading performance marketing agencies, offering comprehensive solutions that integrate AI SEO with paid media, creative content, and influencer management. The agency focuses on measurable business growth, combining performance-driven strategy with creative execution across all major platforms.

With expertise spanning Facebook, Google, TikTok, YouTube, and LINE, Convert Cake has earned the trust of major brands including Central Pattana, InovestX, Ajiab, and Villa Market. The agency’s approach to AI SEO emphasises real-time tracking and data-driven decision-making, ensuring every campaign delivers clear ROI.

Convert Cake’s AI Marketing capabilities set them apart in the AI SEO landscape. As consumer behaviour shifts toward mobile and AI-powered search, the agency helps brands maintain visibility through targeted app marketing and next-generation SEO strategies.

Their services include SEO and AI search optimisation (AEO), paid media advertising, branding and creative ideation, influencer management, website development, and comprehensive real-time tracking systems.

Clients consistently praise the agency’s transparency, responsiveness, and measurable results. Nannapat Jatchavala, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at Villa Market, described working with Convert Cake as “working with colleagues rather than an external agency,” reflecting the collaborative partnership approach that defines their client relationships.

Why choose Convert Cake:

#1 Top Overall Performance Marketing Agency in Thailand (TikTok Thailand, 2025)

Nominated Southeast Asia’s Performance Agency of the Year (Campaign’s AOY Awards)

5-star rating on Sortlist

Supported Languages: Thai, English

Average Monthly Rate: 50,000 Thai baht (approximately US$1,546)

Contact: (+66) 65 654 4146

3. Relevant Audience

Relevant Audience is a premier digital performance agency pioneering the transition from traditional SEO to Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO). The agency recognises that in the era of ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and AI Overviews, being visible on search results pages is secondary to becoming the definitive answer synthesised by AI platforms.

The agency’s approach centres on “Search Ecosystem Dominance”—a holistic multi-platform strategy that secures brand authority across Google, YouTube, TikTok, and Generative AI engines like ChatGPT and Perplexity. Through entity-based SEO, Relevant Audience helps AI platforms understand exactly who a business is by aligning brand, services, and key personnel across structured data and online mentions.

What distinguishes Relevant Audience is their AI Citation Engineering methodology. The team strategically optimises content structure using data-rich tables, concise summaries, and expert quotes to increase the mathematical probability of being cited as the primary source by ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. They leverage advanced schema markup (FAQ, HowTo, Organisation, Review) so large language models can instantly parse and understand content context.

The agency’s ethical white-hat methodology prioritises sustainable results over quick fixes, building rankings on high-quality content and technical compliance. By focusing on cross-device technical precision and revenue-centric thinking, every campaign is mathematically aligned with the client’s bottom-line ROI. Underpinning all efforts is full transparency, with clients receiving complete access to detailed reporting and performance data.

Why choose Relevant Audience:

Pioneering Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) framework

Entity-based SEO and AI Citation Engineering methodology

Multi-platform search ecosystem dominance (Google, YouTube, TikTok, AI engines)

Ethical white-hat methodology with revenue-centric strategies

Full transparency with complete reporting access

Supported Languages: Thai, English

Contact: info@relevantaudience.com | (+66) 2 038 5055 | LINE: @relevantaudience

4. Move Ahead Media

Move Ahead Media brings over 15 years of experience across a diverse range of industries in the Thai market, providing a nuanced perspective that few agencies can match. As a pioneer in SEO, the agency remains at the forefront of the shifting digital marketing landscape and the profound impact AI is having on search strategies.

Rather than viewing AI as a replacement for human insight, Move Ahead Media treats it as a powerful tool for strategic enhancement. The agency constantly updates its strategies to reflect how AI-driven platforms, such as Google Gemini and AI Overviews, retrieve and summarise information, ensuring clients remain the authoritative voice in their industries. This commitment has led the agency to be named the Top AI SEO Innovator by Global Excellence Chronicle Magazine.

Move Ahead Media specialises in data-driven results across the entire digital ecosystem. Their expertise spans technical SEO, paid advertising, website design, and content creation, with in-house synergy that enables true omnichannel strategies where every channel reinforces the others. The agency takes the time to understand each brand and its audience, creating tailored strategies that align with specific business goals rather than generalised approaches.

Accountability and transparency drive every decision, with concrete data backing all recommendations and results thoroughly analysed. From traditional search foundations to today’s AI revolution, Move Ahead Media has continuously evolved its strategies to maintain leadership in Thailand’s competitive market.

Why choose Move Ahead Media:

Named Top AI SEO Innovator by Global Excellence Chronicle Magazine

Over 15 years of experience in the Thai market

Award-winning digital marketing agency with full in-house capabilities

Supported Languages: Thai, English, Russian, Arabic, Vietnamese, Korean, German, Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Malaysian, Burmese, Chinese, etc.

Contact: info@moveaheadmedia.com | (+66) 2 260 0424

5. IBEX

IBEX is one of Bangkok’s most recognised digital marketing agencies, known for delivering performance-driven strategies that generate measurable ROI. Founded in 2019, the agency has helped over 50 major brands grow online, achieving a 93% client retention rate and an average 108% revenue increase within the first 90 days of new engagements.

The agency has expanded its expertise into AI-driven search, helping brands adapt to how people now use platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews to research and make decisions. IBEX treats AI SEO as the evolution of traditional SEO, integrating it into every stage of strategy rather than offering it as a standalone service.

Their approach focuses on making content easy for AI systems to understand, trust, and reference. Through comprehensive AI SEO audits, prompt and intent research, structured data implementation, and authority building, IBEX ensures brands remain visible across both search engines and AI assistants.

This integrated strategy has delivered strong results across industries, including a 150% increase in conversion rates within two months for MGC Asia, alongside significant improvements in ROAS and customer acquisition costs for clients in the beauty and supplement sectors.

Why choose IBEX:

Premium Partner Badge, the highest recognition for a Facebook agency

AI SEO is integrated across technical, content, and authority strategies

93% client retention with strong ROI-focused results

Experience working with over 50 major brands

Supported Languages: Thai, English

Contact: (+66) 98 198 8066 | hello@ibex.co.th

6. Primal

Primal Digital Agency is one of the most recognised names in digital marketing across the region, operating at a scale that few agencies in Thailand can match. With a team of over 150 digital marketing and SEO experts and more than 500 organisations served across FMCG, retail, e-commerce, education, insurance, real estate, and health and wellness, Primal has built a reputation for comprehensive, ROI-driven campaigns backed by proprietary technology.

At the heart of their offering is SENTR, an in-house CRM system that streamlines end-to-end digital marketing services and enables precise metric tracking for maximum efficiency. This technology advantage, combined with established partnerships with Google Premier, Facebook, and TikTok, gives Primal clients access to tools and insights beyond the reach of most agencies. Their work spans over 5,000 campaigns, including an ongoing project with VolleyballTV that achieved a 158% increase in app downloads and a 143% increase in subscriptions since launch in February 2023.

Why Choose Primal:

Award-winning agency with 96% client retention rate and 200+ five-star reviews

Proprietary SENTR technology for end-to-end campaign tracking and efficiency

Established partnerships with Google Premier, Facebook, and TikTok

Extensive industry experience across 500+ organisations and 5,000+ campaigns

Full-service capabilities: SEO, CRO, content marketing, Google advertising, social media, and creative campaigns

Supported Languages: Thai, English

Average Hourly Rate: US$100 to US$149

Contact: (+66) 2 030 8000 | strategy@primal.co.th

7. Minimice Group

Minimice Group has carved a unique position in the Thai market by moving away from the traditional agency model toward a consultative partner approach. Rather than focusing on traffic volume, the agency prioritises revenue outcomes and lead quality, making it a strong fit for corporate and global brands that require deep data integration and long-term strategic thinking.

Their AI advantage lies in advanced data science capabilities used to predict search intent changes, with particular strength in preparing brands for Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE). Minimice structures content to be cited within AI-generated answers rather than simply ranked in traditional blue links—a forward-looking approach that positions clients ahead of the curve as AI search continues to reshape discovery.

Minimice Group also combines AI-driven SEO with performance marketing and influencer strategy, optimising influencer content for search intent and keyword relevance to turn short-lived social posts into evergreen discoverable assets.

Why Choose Minimice Group:

Consultative partner model prioritising sustainable revenue growth over vanity metrics

Advanced data science capabilities for predicting search intent changes

SGE-ready strategies ensuring content is cited by AI answers

Integrated approach combining SEO, performance marketing, and influencer strategy

High client retention driven by genuine partnership rather than vendor relationships

Contact: (+66) 98 867 8937 | info@minimicegroup.com | Facebook: Minimice Group

8. Morphosis

Morphosis brings a distinctive perspective to digital marketing, having started as a UX/UI design agency before expanding into full-service digital strategy. With over 15 years in the industry and a team of 200 specialists, the agency has built its SEO methodology on a foundation of user experience and technical excellence—recognising that Google consistently rewards sites that genuinely serve their users well.

This UX-first approach makes Morphosis particularly well-suited to tech companies, SaaS platforms, and app-based businesses where the website itself is the product. Their end-to-end services span design thinking, UX research, product design and development, conversion rate optimisation, and digital marketing, allowing them to optimise the entire customer journey rather than individual touchpoints in isolation. Clients include globally recognised names such as Agoda, J.P. Morgan, BBC, Mastercard, and True.

Why Choose Morphosis:

15+ years of experience with a 200-strong team of digital specialists

UX/SEO synergy rooted in the understanding that great user experience drives rankings

End-to-end capabilities from product design to digital marketing

Clutch Global Champion for UI/UX excellence (2023)

Recognised in the Financial Times High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific (2024)

Trusted by major global brands including Agoda, J.P. Morgan, BBC, and Mastercard

Supported Languages: Thai, English, and more

Average Project Price: US$1,000 to US$15,000+

Contact: (+66) 2 026 3292 | contact@morphos.is

9. Magnetolabs

Magnetolabs is the go-to agency for knowledge-driven brands and B2B businesses that rely on trust and credibility to win clients. Championing inbound marketing, the agency takes a storytelling-first approach to SEO, building high-quality content hubs designed to attract customers naturally rather than chasing rankings through purely technical means. It is a methodology that creates lasting brand assets rather than short-term search wins.

As a certified HubSpot Partner, Magnetolabs brings deep expertise in CRM integration and marketing automation, allowing SEO efforts to connect directly with lead nurturing workflows. Their editorial-quality content meets the standards expected by human readers and search engines alike, building topical authority that compounds in value over time. For B2B consultants and software companies seeking long-term authority in their space, Magnetolabs offers a sustainable path to organic growth.

Why Choose Magnetolabs:

Inbound marketing and content strategy specialists with an editorial-quality standard

Certified HubSpot Partner with deep CRM and marketing automation expertise

Content hub methodology builds long-term brand assets that grow in value over time

Ideal for B2B consultants and software companies building sustainable authority

SEO integrated with storytelling for genuine audience engagement

Contact: Facebook: Magnetolabs | (+66) 94 445 9395

10. Cotactic Media

Cotactic Media positions itself as an agile, execution-focused performance agency with a strong presence in Thailand’s mid-market segment. Where larger enterprise agencies can be process-heavy and slow to adapt, Cotactic is known for getting campaigns live quickly and adjusting strategy with minimal friction—making it a practical choice for SMEs and growing businesses that need results without the overhead of enterprise-level bureaucracy.

Their standout approach centres on a “lead combo” methodology that integrates influencer marketing, SEO, and Google Ads into a cohesive conversion funnel. Rather than running these channels in silos, Cotactic ensures that brand awareness generated through influencers is captured, retargeted, and converted through search. Ad optimisation runs in parallel to maintain search visibility for products featured by influencers, ensuring consistent messaging whether a customer clicks a bio link or searches Google days later.

Why Choose Cotactic:

Agile execution model built for SMEs and mid-market businesses seeking fast, practical results

“Lead combo” methodology integrating influencer marketing, SEO, and Google Ads into one funnel

Prevents leaky bucket syndrome by connecting brand awareness directly to conversion

Flexible packages adaptable to specific business needs and budgets

Strong presence and reputation within Thailand’s marketing community

Contact: hello@cotactic.com | Facebook: Cotactic Media

Thailand’s AI SEO landscape in 2026 offers agencies suited to every need and strategic approach. From ANGA’s proven track record with over 300 brands and AI-forward positioning to Convert Cake’s performance marketing integration and Move Ahead Media’s 15 years of market expertise, each agency brings distinct strengths to the table.

The key is matching your business goals with the right expertise. Whether that’s Relevant Audience’s lead-generation focus for B2B brands, ANGA’s comprehensive AI search optimisation across multiple platforms, Convert Cake’s real-time tracking and omnichannel approach, or Move Ahead Media’s tailored strategies backed by concrete data, partnering with these specialists can transform your search visibility from background noise into a revenue-driving asset in the age of AI search.

As AI continues to reshape how customers discover businesses online, working with agencies that understand both traditional SEO fundamentals and cutting-edge AI optimisation strategies is no longer optional; it’s essential for sustainable growth in 2026 and beyond.

