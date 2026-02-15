Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht

A 42 year old Israeli national was arrested in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Friday after Tourist Police seized narcotics valued at more than 50 million baht in a drug crackdown on the island.

The suspect, identified as Shai Alfasi, owned the Lola bar and restaurant in the Hat Hin Kong area and was allegedly distributing drugs using the WhatsApp Business application under a Hebrew alias.

Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek-am, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said Alfasi used the WhatsApp messaging platform to receive orders.

According to investigators, the drugs were concealed in black socks and placed at prearranged locations across the island.

Photographs of the drop-off points were then sent to buyers through the application.

Payments were made using the same method. Customers allegedly placed cash inside the black socks at the agreed locations in exchange for the narcotics.

Tourist Police officers launched an undercover operation to gather evidence and arranged controlled purchases posing as customers.

Alfasi was apprehended when he arrived on a Honda ADV 350 motorbike to collect what police described as payment from one of the drop sites. Officers detained him at the scene before conducting a detailed search of his belongings and hidden compartments.

Police said the search uncovered a range of illegal substances, including cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, LSD known as ‘death stamps’, heroin, magic mushrooms and ecstasy pills shaped like Labubu.

The total value of the seized drugs was estimated at over 50 million baht, according to Tourist Police investigators leading the operation.

The Koh Phangan drug arrest formed part of a wider suppression campaign launched on Monday targeting narcotics activity on the island. Police confirmed that six suspects have been detained during the operation so far, with Alfasi described as the most prominent figure arrested to date.

Investigations are ongoing, as reported by Bangkok Post.