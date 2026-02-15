Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht

Tourist Police detain six in island narcotics operation

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 15, 2026, 11:09 AM
198 1 minute read
Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A 42 year old Israeli national was arrested in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Friday after Tourist Police seized narcotics valued at more than 50 million baht in a drug crackdown on the island.

The suspect, identified as Shai Alfasi, owned the Lola bar and restaurant in the Hat Hin Kong area and was allegedly distributing drugs using the WhatsApp Business application under a Hebrew alias.

Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phuek-am, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, said Alfasi used the WhatsApp messaging platform to receive orders.

According to investigators, the drugs were concealed in black socks and placed at prearranged locations across the island.

Photographs of the drop-off points were then sent to buyers through the application.

Payments were made using the same method. Customers allegedly placed cash inside the black socks at the agreed locations in exchange for the narcotics.

Tourist Police officers launched an undercover operation to gather evidence and arranged controlled purchases posing as customers.

Related Articles

Alfasi was apprehended when he arrived on a Honda ADV 350 motorbike to collect what police described as payment from one of the drop sites. Officers detained him at the scene before conducting a detailed search of his belongings and hidden compartments.

Police said the search uncovered a range of illegal substances, including cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, LSD known as ‘death stamps’, heroin, magic mushrooms and ecstasy pills shaped like Labubu.

The total value of the seized drugs was estimated at over 50 million baht, according to Tourist Police investigators leading the operation.

The Koh Phangan drug arrest formed part of a wider suppression campaign launched on Monday targeting narcotics activity on the island. Police confirmed that six suspects have been detained during the operation so far, with Alfasi described as the most prominent figure arrested to date.

Investigations are ongoing, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from monkeypox amid health crisis Thailand News

Inmate in Bangkok prison dies from monkeypox amid health crisis

43 seconds ago
Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht Thailand News

Israeli man arrested in Koh Phangan with drugs worth 50 million baht

50 minutes ago
Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image Pattaya News

Pattaya police crackdown on prostitution to boost tourism image

1 hour ago
Thai police replace fines with flowers for Valentine&#8217;s Day Thailand News

Thai police replace fines with flowers for Valentine’s Day

2 hours ago
Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars Thailand News

Pattaya Beach operation targets homeless and beggars

2 days ago
Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability Thailand News

Election ballot barcode prompts debate over traceability

2 days ago
Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes Thailand News

Si Saket MP candidate denies chasing teen girl for sexual purposes

2 days ago
Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket Thailand News

Taiwanese man arrested for unlicensed dental clinic in Phuket

2 days ago
Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual Thailand News

Women accuse undertaker of sexual abuse during cleansing ritual

2 days ago
Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand Technology News

Update your phone now or lose access to mobile banking apps in Thailand

2 days ago
Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting Thailand News

Songkhla teacher denies mistreating student as motive for fatal shooting

2 days ago
Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid Thailand News

Police seize M16 rifles and grenades in Nakhon Si Thammarat raid

2 days ago
46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits Thailand News

46 foreign extras arrested in Krabi for working without permits

2 days ago
Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid Thailand News

Nine foreigners busted in Phuket luxury villa poker raid

2 days ago
ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence Politics News

ECT rejects Chon Buri vote recount request, cites lack of corruption evidence

2 days ago
THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry Events

THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 positions Thailand at the centre of Asia’s HoReCa industry

2 days ago
Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea Thailand News

Thai single mother dies after assault by boyfriend in South Korea

2 days ago
Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house Pattaya News

Pattaya hotel staff confronts foreign couple over sex near spirit house

2 days ago
Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5 Thailand News

Thailand deploys rainmaking aircraft to tackle PM2.5

2 days ago
Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute Pattaya News

Pattaya man stabs British tourist in Pattaya over drug dispute

2 days ago
Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage Thailand News

Overlapping score sheets seen again in Trang vote count footage

3 days ago
Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day Thailand News

Krabi installs heart-shaped traffic lights for Valentine’s Day

3 days ago
ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances Events

ICONSIAM marks Chinese New Year 2026 with a spectacle and star-studded performances

3 days ago
Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures Thailand News

Prison-trained ‘doctor’ busted for illegal penile procedures

3 days ago
Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok Thailand News

Man throws fermented fish at Election Commission office in Bangkok

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 15, 2026, 11:09 AM
198 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.