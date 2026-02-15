Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness

Older men more vulnerable to romance fraud, says psychologist

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Published: February 15, 2026, 12:48 PM
Older adults vulnerable to online romance scams due to loneliness
Loneliness and reduced threat detection abilities are key factors behind the growing number of elderly victims of online romance scams, according to an academic from Thammasat University.

Monin Techawachirakul, an associate professor in the Psychology Department at the Faculty of Liberal Arts, said older people often experience emotional voids, particularly after the death of a spouse or separation from their children.

These circumstances can increase their susceptibility to fraudulent romantic relationships formed online.

Monin explained that while social media platforms and online dating applications have made it easier to connect with compatible partners, they have also created new risks. Older adults may struggle to adapt to the digital environment, making it more difficult to identify deception or manipulation.

Age-related changes in brain function also play a role. The cognitive abilities required for reasoning, situational analysis and recognising potential danger tend to decline over time. As a result, older individuals may have a reduced capacity to assess risk compared with younger people.

The academic noted that older men are particularly vulnerable. Hormonal changes linked to sexual desire decline less significantly in men than in women, which may increase susceptibility to deception based on appearance or flirtation.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Scammers often intensify their attention towards victims, which can stimulate the release of dopamine, a chemical in the brain associated with pleasure. This process can strengthen emotional attachment while weakening rational judgement, making individuals more likely to overlook warning signs.

According to Monin, romance scammers typically attempt to build emotional connections quickly. Conversations may move from ordinary topics to personal crises, health concerns or financial problems, eventually leading to requests for money.

She advised that once financial transactions become part of the relationship, individuals should carefully consider whether the affection is genuine or financially motivated.

Healthy relationships, she added, tend to develop gradually and provide emotional stability and comfort. In contrast, relationships that cause anxiety, guilt, fear or emotional distress may indicate unhealthy attachments and potential fraud, as reported by Bangkok Post.

Thailand News
