Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

Police in Chon Buri province are continuing a manhunt for a suspect who slashed the neck of a vocational student and stealing his motorcycle yesterday, February 2. The suspect initially pretended to be a hitchhiker before turning on the victim during the journey.

Officers from Huay Yai Police Station were alerted to the knife attack and motorcycle theft in the morning. The incident occurred in the Baan Suan Marb community in the Khao Mai Kaew sub-district of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Police arrived at the scene with rescue workers from Sawang Borriboon Dhamastan Foundation and found the victim, identified as 18 year old Siraphat Artthaisong, lying seriously injured at the entrance to his home.

Siraphat suffered a deep slash wound to his neck, another cut to his right ear, and a stab wound near his chin. Rescue workers provided urgent first aid to control the bleeding before rushing him to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for emergency treatment.

During the investigation, officers discovered a knife measuring approximately 10 to 12 centimetres in length around 300 metres from the scene. The weapon was collected as evidence for forensic examination.

After his condition stabilised, Siraphat gave a statement to police explaining how the attack unfolded. He said he had been riding his black Honda Wave 125 motorcycle from a friend’s house back to his home. He planned to shower before heading to his vocational school to sit an examination.

While stopping at a petrol station roughly two kilometres from his house, Siraphat encountered a man who asked for a lift, claiming to be a hitchhiker living in the same area. Believing the request to be harmless, Siraphat agreed to take him along.

However, when Siraphat turned his motorcycle into an alley leading to his home, the suspect suddenly launched an attack, slashing him across the neck and forcing him to stop. The suspect then got off the motorcycle, kicked Siraphat, and repeatedly stabbed him.

Despite his injuries, Siraphat managed to abandon his motorcycle and run towards his house to seek help. He collapsed at the entrance to his home, where locals rushed to assist him. The suspect fled the scene on Siraphat’s motorcycle.

According to a report by ThaiRath, CCTV footage obtained by journalists showed the suspect escaping along Highway 331, the Sattahip-Chachoengsao route. The latest available footage reportedly shows the suspect heading towards Rayong province.

Police said investigations into the suspect’s identity are ongoing, and officers are continuing efforts to track him down. Authorities urged anyone with information about the suspect or the stolen motorcycle to contact police immediately.