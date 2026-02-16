Ex-MFP leader posts Valentine’s photos with actress after dating rumours

Former Move Forward Party leader, Pita “Tim” Limjaroenrat, publicly confirmed he is in a relationship with Thai actress and singer Arachaporn “Goy” Pokinpakorn, sharing photos together on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

During the General Election campaign period, Pita returned from abroad to help the People’s Party, led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut. Alongside his political activity, public attention also focused on his relationship status following his divorce from actress Chutima “Tai” Teepanat several years ago.

In a recent media interview, Pita was asked about his romantic life and said he was dating someone, but did not identify the woman. The comments drew interest from supporters and fuelled speculation online about who he was seeing.

Some social media users claimed they had seen Pita with his daughter at a shopping mall in Bangkok alongside Goy, prompting calls for the pair to confirm their status.

Attention increased after a worker at the Miracle Lounge at Bangkok airport secretly photographed Pita and Goy while they were checking in for a flight abroad and shared the image online.

The photo prompted discussion about both the couple’s relationship and the breach of privacy. Miracle Lounge later dismissed the worker for violating customer privacy and issued a statement apologising to Pita and Goy.

After the incident, Pita confirmed the relationship with Goy by posting photos with her on his Instagram account on Valentine’s Day with the caption “Sweet Comic Valentine”. The images showed him buying her roses, and also included moments with his family, his daughter and his cat.

Goy later shared another post showing her giving a Valentine’s gift to her mother, and the same post included photos of her and Pita.

Before the official announcement, the actress and her friends previously featured Pita in interviews for their YouTube channel, GoyNattyDream, discussing both political and personal topics. In earlier interviews, Pita said he and Goy shared a similar lifestyle and read several of the same books.

Following the public confirmation, many online users congratulated the couple. Others posted jokes related to the previous general election, saying: “Goy is the only one who voted for Pita and got Pita. Others voted for Pita, but got someone else as prime minister.”

The announcement also renewed online discussion about a past legal case involving Pita and his ex-wife. In that case, he was accused of physically assaulting her during an argument, but the court dismissed the case in 2019.