Thai action star Tony Jaa battling stage 3 gallbladder cancer

A close friend has revealed that Thai action star Tony Jaa is undergoing treatment for stage 3 gallbladder cancer after being diagnosed in 2024 and is currently continuing chemotherapy.

The update came from a source close to both the actor and his wife, who shared the information with Thairath. According to the source, the condition was first discovered in June 2024 after the actor suddenly experienced severe abdominal pain. Until that moment, he had shown no signs of illness.

Following the sudden pain, his wife took him to see a doctor. Medical checks suggested a risk of cancer, prompting a biopsy that confirmed gallbladder cancer at stage 3, which was progressing toward stage 4.

His family then decided he should undergo surgery to remove the gallbladder tumour before beginning ongoing chemotherapy treatment. The diagnosis was kept private at the time.

By the end of 2024, the source said cancer markers had dropped back to normal levels. Shortly afterwards, the actor entered monkhood in a large ordination ceremony, which was seen as a symbolic fresh start.

However, after leaving the monkhood and attending a follow‑up medical check, doctors found the cancer markers had returned. He has since resumed chemotherapy treatment.

The family also addressed rumours that circulated online when the actor appeared noticeably thinner. Some people had speculated about drug use or HIV, but the family confirmed those claims were false and that his weight loss was the result of cancer treatment.

The actor and his wife expressed gratitude to fans for their concern. The illness had been kept private because they did not want to cause unnecessary worry, reported Thairath.

At the moment, the action star is not ready to give interviews and remains focused on treatment, with another chemotherapy session scheduled at the hospital tomorrow, February 6.

Tony Jaa, born Tatchakorn Yeerum, is internationally known for his martial arts films, including Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior, Tom-Yum-Goong (The Protector) and a notable appearance in Furious 7. Jaa remains one of Thailand’s most iconic action stars, credited with bringing Muay Thai to the global stage.

In related news, teenage financial prodigy Phasawin “Win” Tantiniti has passed away following a lifelong battle with cancer. He rose to prominence through his appearances on the TV show Manut Tang Wai (People of Different Ages), leaving behind a legacy of resilience, wisdom, and inspiration.