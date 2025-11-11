Amnuay Silpa School celebrates its 100th anniversary with sea turtle conservation and mangrove reforestation in Sattahip

In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Amnuay Silpa School (ANS), in collaboration with the Amnuay Silpa Alumni Association, organised the Sea Turtle Conservation and Mangrove Reforestation activity on Saturday, November 8, in Sattahip District, Chonburi Province. The initiative reflected the school’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

The event brought together parents, students, teachers, and alumni who actively participated in a series of hands-on activities aimed at promoting ecological awareness and sustainability.

Participants learned about the life cycle and preservation of sea turtles, one of Thailand’s treasured marine species, while also taking part in practical conservation efforts. These included releasing crabs, nurturing seedlings, and planting mangroves along the coastline to restore and enrich the local ecosystem.

Through this initiative, Amnuay Silpa School emphasised the importance of environmental education as part of its broader mission to inspire responsible citizenship and sustainable practices among students.

The collaboration between the school and its alumni highlighted a shared dedication to protecting Thailand’s natural resources and fostering a deeper understanding of the country’s coastal habitats.

The 100th anniversary celebrations serve as a reminder of the school’s enduring values and its commitment to preparing future generations who are mindful of their impact on the environment. The success of the Sattahip activity underscored the strong bonds within the Amnuay Silpa community, as participants worked together to make a positive and lasting contribution to the planet

Press Release