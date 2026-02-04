Thai suspect arrested after neck slashing and motorcycle theft in Chon Buri

Published: February 4, 2026, 1:04 PM
Photo via Facebook/ บริษัท โสภณ เคเบิ้ล ที.วี.และสื่อสาร พัทยา จำกัด

Police arrested a Thai man for slashing a vocational student on the neck and stealing his motorcycle in Chon Buri province. Investigators found that the suspect has a history of mental illness and had been without proper treatment for more than six months.

The victim, an 18 year old vocational student Siraphat Artthaisong, was found seriously injured near his home in the Khao Mai Kaew sub-district of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. He suffered a deep slash wound to his neck, another cut to his ear, and a stab wound near his chin.

Siraphat later told police that the attack occurred after he encountered a man posing as a hitchhiker at a petrol station. The suspect claimed that he lived in the same community and asked for a ride. Believing the request was genuine, Siraphat agreed to take him along on his motorcycle.

However, while travelling together, the hitchhiker suddenly attacked Siraphat with a knife, slashing his neck and repeatedly stabbing him before fleeing the scene on the victim’s motorcycle. Siraphat managed to escape and seek help despite his injuries.

CCTV footage from the area later showed the suspect riding the stolen motorcycle out of Chon Buri and heading towards Rayong province. Police continued tracking the suspect’s movements and eventually located him at a house in Wang Nam Khiao district of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Photo via Facebook/ บริษัท โสภณ เคเบิ้ล ที.วี.และสื่อสาร พัทยา จำกัด

The suspect was identified as a 21 year old Thai man named Sophonwith, also known by the nickname Oak. During questioning, Oak claimed that he had travelled to Chon Buri with friends but was abandoned.

He said his friends played a prank on him, stealing his new clothes and leaving him stranded at the petrol station where he met the victim.

Oak said he asked Siraphat to take him to a bus terminal so he could return home to Nakhon Ratchasima. When Siraphat refused, saying he needed to go to school, Oak claimed he became distressed, lost control, and attacked Siraphat.

He apologised to Siraphat and the victim’s family, insisting that he had no intention of causing fatal or serious injuries.

Photo via Facebook/ บริษัท โสภณ เคเบิ้ล ที.วี.และสื่อสาร พัทยา จำกัด

According to a report by Channel 7, further investigation revealed that Oak suffers from a mental illness and had previously received treatment at Nakhon Ratchasima Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital. However, he had reportedly stopped receiving treatment and had been without medication for more than six months.

Police charged the suspect under Section 339 of the Criminal Law for committing theft resulting in serious injury to another person, an offence punishable by 15 to 20 years in prison and a fine ranging from 300,000 to 400,000 baht.

He was also charged under Section 371 for carrying a weapon in a public place without a valid reason, which carries a fine of up to 1,000 baht.

