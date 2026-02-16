Pattaya man allegedly shoots himself in face while cleaning gun

A Thai man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face at his home in Pattaya while cleaning a firearm, with police saying they have not ruled out whether the incident was an accident caused by recklessness or involved other motives.

Bang Lamung Police Station officers and rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation were called to the scene yesterday afternoon, February 15. The shooting occurred at a residence that also operated as an air-conditioner shop in Bang Lamung, Pattaya.

The injured man was identified as 41 year old Anuwat Sangcharoen, the owner of the shop and the house. He suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to the hospital in a critical condition. Police found blood and metal polish liquid on Anuwat’s work table inside the property.

According to Anuwat’s father-in-law, Khaek, Anuwat had earlier argued with his wife before taking out his gun and cleaning it on the work table. Khaek said family members then heard a gunshot from the table area and rushed to check, finding Anuwat seriously injured.

Khaek told police Anuwat said he accidentally shot himself, prompting the family to call officers and rescuers.

Police reported to Channel 7 that they did not find the firearm at the scene. Anuwat’s wife said she put the gun in a safe for safety and insisted her husband legally owned it.

She told officers she would hand the gun over for further investigation after her husband’s condition improves. Police said they collected as much evidence as possible at the scene and plan to question family members in detail.

Similar incidents have been reported previously. In 2024, a man in Phuket accidentally shot himself while cleaning a gun, suffering a wound on the left side of his body beneath the rib cage.

In 2023, an elderly Thai man in Chon Buri reportedly died after accidentally firing a gun while cleaning it, with reports stating he used the firearm to relieve an itchy ear.