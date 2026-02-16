Russian manager and Burmese worker held at Phuket illegal hookah bar

Police in Phuket raided a foreign-owned bar in Thalang district for operating without a permit, opening beyond permitted hours and providing hookah to customers, leading to the arrest of a Russian manager and a Burmese worker.

Administrative officers carried out the raid at Safari Lounge Bar at 12.45am yesterday, February 15, after residents reported suspected illegal activity. The venue is located in Boat Avenue on Ban Don–Cheong Talay Road in Phuket’s Thalang district.

Locals told officials the bar was operating past its permitted closing time and offering hookah, known locally as baraku, to customers. Complainants also raised concerns about the business permit, saying the owner and staff at the venue were foreigners.

During the inspection, officers found loud music being played by a DJ and a crowd of partygoers inside. Several baraku devices were seen on tables throughout the bar.

A 35 year old Russian national, Kamil, identified himself as the venue’s manager. Officers also found a Burmese worker at the bar who was unable to produce a work permit.

Both men were taken to Cheong Talay Police Station for further legal proceedings. Officers seized multiple pieces of baraku equipment from the premises.

Police did not say who owned the bar and did not disclose whether further investigation would be carried out to identify or arrest other suspects.

Online reactions were mixed, with some users praising the operation, while others questioned how foreign nationals were able to run the business for some time before the raid.

Some comments also suggested the raid may have been linked to delayed bribe payments, while others asked whether any local police or officials responsible for oversight would face penalties.

In a related case reported in December last year, a Russian man was arrested in Phuket for allegedly distributing hookah products illegally in the province. Officers seized 361 illegal items from his residence.