Suphan Buri village headman fined after Chinese New Year gunfire

Police in Suphan Buri took action today, February 18, after a deputy district chief filed a complaint over a viral clip showing a village headman firing a rifle on private property to mark the Chinese New Year.

The video was shared yesterday, February 17, by the Facebook page พระจันทร์ ลายกระต่าย V7, which claimed the man in the footage was a village headman in a subdistrict in Suphan Buri.

In the clip, the man displays the firearm and says he deliberately fired gunshots as a Chinese New Year celebration, choosing gunfire instead of lighting firecrackers.

Footage shows him firing the rifle about 10 times, with the muzzle angled down towards a patch of grass as the sound of the shots carries across the area. He also claims firing on his own property is legal and that the firearm is licensed.

In the latest update, Direk Phophaijit, deputy district chief of Bang Pla Ma, filed a complaint seeking legal action against the man identified as 44 year old Tee from Moo 7 in Sali subdistrict, Bang Pla Ma district, Suphan Buri.

Police ordered an inspection of the property and found the rifle shown in the video at the house. Checks found the firearm was registered and held under a valid possession licence.