Schools in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi closed after shooting threat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 18, 2026, 9:46 AM
352 2 minutes read
Photo via Facebook/ วิน BTS คูคต แจ้งข่าวสาร

Police are searching for a Thai man after he assaulted his girlfriend, shot at a rescue team vehicle on a motorway in Chon Buri and issued a shooting threat at a school in parts of Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi.

The suspect was later identified as Nopparat. A motorway rescue team said they approached him after he parked his car in a dangerous spot, and they wanted to warn him and ask him to move.

One rescuer said Nopparat was arguing with his girlfriend when the team arrived. The rescuer added that the woman appeared to have wounds and bruising on her face, which he believed were linked to domestic abuse.

The team said they tried to calm the man down, encouraged him to speak to his girlfriend properly and again asked him to move his vehicle from the risky location before driving away.

The rescuers said Nopparat then chased their vehicle along the motorway and fired two shots at its wheels. He later abandoned his car and fled the scene with his girlfriend, 26 year old Kanchana.

Thai man assaults girlfriend, shoot rescue vehicle, and issues shooting threat at school
Kanchana | Photo via KhaoSod

Kanchana later went with her mother to Huay Yai Police Station to file a complaint against Nopparat. She told police she had been in a relationship with him for about three years and had a son together.

Kanchana said Nopparat later stole a sidecar motorcycle at gunpoint in Chon Buri. She said he continued to flee in the vehicle and ordered her to sit in the sidecar and cover her head with a foam box so others would not notice her.

She added that he threatened to kill her if she tried to escape. Kanchana said she later jumped from the sidecar motorcycle and sought help from locals on the roadside.

Thai man at large after shooting rescue vehicle on motorway
Photo via Channel 7

Nopparat continued fleeing. Police said further investigation suggested he may be hiding in Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya or Nonthaburi. The vehicle he used in the escape was suspected to be a green pickup with a registration plate 2 ฒซ 2893.

Channel 7 reported that Nopparat threatened to open fire at a school in the area, leading several schools in some districts of Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi to close today, February 18, to protect students and teachers.

Nopparat remains on the run, and residents in the affected areas have been urged to stay cautious.

