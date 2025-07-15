Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing

A collision between two longtail boats on the Prachin Buri River resulted in one person missing and another slightly injured.

The incident occurred today, July 15, at a river bend near the bridge in front of Wat Wang Bua Thong, Mueang Haad Nang Kaew, Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province.

The missing person, identified as 50 year old Yothin Sarai, disappeared underwater following the accident. Another person, 43 year old Chatchai “Pern” Inphrai, sustained minor injuries. Rescue teams from the Sajja Phuttham Foundation in Thailand have been dispatched alongside locals to search for the missing person.

The search is being conducted amidst strong river currents, with the river measuring over 20 metres wide and between 3 to 5 metres deep.

Eyewitness Chitti Nilkamhaeng, a 32 year old resident from Tha Tum, Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri province, recounted that both boats were travelling at high speed when they collided head-on in the darkness. While Chatchai managed to swim to safety, Yothin disappeared with the boat.

The rescue team is actively searching the area using boats and divers. It is believed the accident was caused by the boats travelling at speed in the dark.

Chatchai stated that after setting fish nets, the boats accidentally collided as they left the area. He managed to jump from his boat before it sank, but his attempts to find his friend were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Pisithphon Sarai, Yothin’s son, was informed of the incident while having dinner at home. He expressed concern as his father regularly fished in the area, and he was unsure why the accident occurred.

Aranya Phalaharn, Yothin’s wife, arrived at the scene with their children, visibly distressed. Her young son repeatedly called for his father, which was a poignant scene for onlookers.

Aranya lit incense, praying for her husband’s safe return. She briefly mentioned that the boats collided while fishing, leading her to the site. More than 50 rescue officers from nearby areas have joined the search, but as of now, there has been no sign of Yothin, reported KhaoSod.