Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing

Rescue teams continues search for missing passenger

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
258 1 minute read
Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision between two longtail boats on the Prachin Buri River resulted in one person missing and another slightly injured.

The incident occurred today, July 15, at a river bend near the bridge in front of Wat Wang Bua Thong, Mueang Haad Nang Kaew, Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province.

The missing person, identified as 50 year old Yothin Sarai, disappeared underwater following the accident. Another person, 43 year old Chatchai “Pern” Inphrai, sustained minor injuries. Rescue teams from the Sajja Phuttham Foundation in Thailand have been dispatched alongside locals to search for the missing person.

The search is being conducted amidst strong river currents, with the river measuring over 20 metres wide and between 3 to 5 metres deep.

Eyewitness Chitti Nilkamhaeng, a 32 year old resident from Tha Tum, Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri province, recounted that both boats were travelling at high speed when they collided head-on in the darkness. While Chatchai managed to swim to safety, Yothin disappeared with the boat.

The rescue team is actively searching the area using boats and divers. It is believed the accident was caused by the boats travelling at speed in the dark.

 

Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Chatchai stated that after setting fish nets, the boats accidentally collided as they left the area. He managed to jump from his boat before it sank, but his attempts to find his friend were unsuccessful.

 

ดูโพสต์นี้บน Instagram

 

โพสต์ที่แชร์โดย The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)

Meanwhile, Pisithphon Sarai, Yothin’s son, was informed of the incident while having dinner at home. He expressed concern as his father regularly fished in the area, and he was unsure why the accident occurred.

Aranya Phalaharn, Yothin’s wife, arrived at the scene with their children, visibly distressed. Her young son repeatedly called for his father, which was a poignant scene for onlookers.

Aranya lit incense, praying for her husband’s safe return. She briefly mentioned that the boats collided while fishing, leading her to the site. More than 50 rescue officers from nearby areas have joined the search, but as of now, there has been no sign of Yothin, reported KhaoSod.

Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Gother’s travel takeover: Thai platform rockets 300% in 7 months Business News

Gother’s travel takeover: Thai platform rockets 300% in 7 months

14 minutes ago
Rare wildlife captured in Kaeng Krachan National Park Thailand News

Rare wildlife captured in Kaeng Krachan National Park

24 minutes ago
Cambodian beggars in Thailand caught gambling online Crime News

Cambodian beggars in Thailand caught gambling online

24 minutes ago
Thai shops face jail over illegal cannabis sweets Cannabis News

Thai shops face jail over illegal cannabis sweets

32 minutes ago
Grid-lock and loaded: Phuket officials vow fix for &#8216;Kaew&#8217; chaos Phuket News

Grid-lock and loaded: Phuket officials vow fix for ‘Kaew’ chaos

46 minutes ago
Punters spin web of hope at Ang Thong temple tarantula tip-off Thailand News

Punters spin web of hope at Ang Thong temple tarantula tip-off

58 minutes ago
Kuwaiti biker’s wipeout sparks heated rescue drama in Pattaya Pattaya News

Kuwaiti biker’s wipeout sparks heated rescue drama in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Teen motorcycle racers arrested in Buriram amid public chaos Crime News

Teen motorcycle racers arrested in Buriram amid public chaos

1 hour ago
Fiscal 2025 revenue set to miss target amid economic slowdown Business News

Fiscal 2025 revenue set to miss target amid economic slowdown

1 hour ago
Bangkok BTS policy under question after armed police denied entry Bangkok News

Bangkok BTS policy under question after armed police denied entry

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai hits back: Thaksin no puppet master, just an adviser Bangkok News

Pheu Thai hits back: Thaksin no puppet master, just an adviser

3 hours ago
Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student&#8217;s bike Crime News

Security guard arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from student’s bike

3 hours ago
Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing Thailand News

Two longtail boats collide on Prachin Buri River, one missing

3 hours ago
Wrong fuel refill on minivan leads to garage fire in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Wrong fuel refill on minivan leads to garage fire in Chon Buri

3 hours ago
Bark and spite: Drunk Thai man kicks autistic boy after row with dog Chiang Mai News

Bark and spite: Drunk Thai man kicks autistic boy after row with dog

4 hours ago
Myanmar earthquake shakes multiple districts in Chiang Rai Thailand Weather Updates

Myanmar earthquake shakes multiple districts in Chiang Rai

4 hours ago
2 Chinese men arrested in murder of fellow countryman in Chiang Mai Thailand News

2 Chinese men arrested in murder of fellow countryman in Chiang Mai

4 hours ago
Locals seek lottery luck from ancient tree in Uthai Thani Thailand News

Locals seek lottery luck from ancient tree in Uthai Thani

4 hours ago
Finance minister reveals final contenders to lead Bank of Thailand Bangkok News

Finance minister reveals final contenders to lead Bank of Thailand

4 hours ago
Highway: Foreign tourist tries to pay Pattaya taxi fare with marijuana Pattaya News

Highway: Foreign tourist tries to pay Pattaya taxi fare with marijuana

4 hours ago
Cambodian mother suspects school bullying in daughter’s suicide Thailand News

Cambodian mother suspects school bullying in daughter’s suicide

5 hours ago
Jilted ex drives to Phuket with pistol to settle grudge with wife Phuket News

Jilted ex drives to Phuket with pistol to settle grudge with wife

5 hours ago
Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods Thailand Weather Updates

Brollies up as Bangkok and 38 provinces brace for floods

5 hours ago
Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint Pattaya News

Helmet-wielding lunatic causes chaos in Pattaya fast food joint

5 hours ago
Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand Thailand News

Thai hard: Pompey mad fan builds shrine to blues, from Thailand

21 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 15, 2025
258 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x